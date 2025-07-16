President Cyril Ramaphosa explained why he didn't fire the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu

The president also defended his decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the allegations

South Africans weighed in on the president's explanation, speculating why he really shielded Mchunu

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cyril Ramaphosa Says It Would Be Unfair to Fire Senzo Mchunu Based on Allegations Alone, SA Annoyed

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his decision to place Senzo Mchunu on leave and establish a Commission of Inquiry following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The president announced both decisions on 13 July 2025 during a national address, but his announcement was met with criticism by many. Ramaphosa earned criticism for commission, which many stated doesn’t produce results, as well as his decision not to remove Mchunu from his post.

But Ramaphosa has since defended the decision, saying that he could not take measures against Mchunu based on untested allegations.

What did Ramaphosa say?

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Ramaphosa defended the commission, saying that it was that they did not result in tangible actions. He also said that the inquiry was needed to investigate the claims made by Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.

He also responded to the calls for Mchunu to be fired solely based on the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner’s allegations and for misleading Parliament.

"Not only would this be unfair, but it would create a dangerous precedent," he said.

Cyril Ramaphosa Says It Would Be Unfair to Fire Senzo Mchunu Based on Allegations Alone, SA Annoyed

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mchunu

How did South Africans respond?

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s comments, with many saying that he didn’t act because he was afraid.

Bongekile Masondo said:

“Mchunu wasn’t going to go down alone. That’s the reason he was not suspended.”

Tereza van Vuuren stated:

“Because Rama is also involved, that is why.”

Martha Grunewald added:

“But the General has proof.”

Steven Gooding explained:

“He can't fire Mchunu. Mchunu has the Phala Phala file in his possession. Thieves of a feather stick together.”

Mthokozisi Thulas Nzimande said:

“How many MPs were implicated in state capture, yet they are still in Parliament. This man is confused.”

John Colvin noted:

“But Phala Phala was confirmed, and you are still sitting there.”

Mchunu welcomed Ramaphosa's decision to place him on leave

Briefly News reported that Mchunu responded to President Ramaphosa's decision to grant him a leave of absence.

The Police Minister will be on leave while a Commission of Inquiry investigates the allegations of corruption.

South Africans weighed in on Mchunu's statement, sharing their thoughts on Ramaphosa's latest decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News