Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu was denied entry to Kwa Mai-Mai in Johannesburg

He made offensive statements during his homophobic rant, and even asked members of the LGBTQIA+ community to leave the country

Ngizwe Mchunu has since spoken out after the incident, but he has not backed down and has made more threats against Somizi

Ngizwe Mchunu Speaks Out After Being Denied Entry to Kwa Mai-Mai Following His Homophobic Rant

Controversial Ngizwe Mchunu has suffered the consequences of his homophobic rant. Despite the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) launching an investigation against the former radio personality, he is unbothered and unapologetic.

The media personality and self-proclaimed president of the bhinca nation was denied entry to Kwa Mai-Mai in Johannesburg. This follows his homophobic rant in which he mentioned the popular eatery and expressed disapproval of queer people dining there.

Ngizwe Mchunu hits back

After he was told that he would not be granted entry to Kwa Mai-Mai, Ngizwe made another homophobic video. However, his main target was Somizi Mhlongo.

"I am still standing tall. I am not going to pretend, straightforward," he said adding that he was not shaken by the incident.

He then challenged Somizi Mhlongo to speak to the LGBTQIA+ community.

"I am challenging you to ask you people, because you damaged the nation by dating both men and women. Therefore, we will not be told by you what we can and cannot do. Ask your people to apologise to me and then leave the Zulu culture."

Mchunu did not stop there; he then made a worrying statement, which seemed to be inciting violence against the Zulu gay people, who wear the traditional attire. "As the president of the bhinca nation, I declare that gay people must leave the Zulu culture and create their own."

On Sunday, 5 October 2025, Ngizwe Mchunu went viral after he was denied entry to Kwa Mai-Mai. Maphephandaba posted a video on Instagram, in which the owner told Mchunu that he could not enter the venue.

Mzansi drags Ngizwse Mchunu

Social media peeps are against Ngizwe's utterances, and they dragged him for filth:

@NevondoRi said:

"A man wearing skirt, complaining about Gays is wild."

@wgodfrey32 stated:

"Inciting violence is wrong and clouds the essence of the core issue, which is wearing Zula traditional regalia as a LGBTQI member. Which, to an extent, brings back the tolerance of these members in traditional communities. We must be open-minded about this issue."

@Simile224 argued:

"I understand where Ngizwe is coming from. However, that's what democracy brings. Everyone has the right to choose what life they want to live. I wonder if Ngizwe is aware that the attire he speaks of is for all Zulu people, not just straight men."

@AngelM133197 said:

"It's getting out of hand now. Somizi must take legal action."

@BongaS asked:

"Who are his friends? His legal team must be embarrassed."

Ngizwe Mchunu targets Sizwe Mdlalose

In a previous report from Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu made vile comments about Afrotainment singer Sizwe Mdlalose after claiming that he was gay.

Ngizwe Mchunu made damning allegations about Sizwe Mdlalose, who vowed to confront Mchunu over the baseless allegations.

