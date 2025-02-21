The beef between Afrotainment singer Sizwe Mdlalose and former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has gotten out of hand

Recently, Ngizwe Mchunu angered Sizwe Mdlalose after making damning allegations against him

Sizwe Mdlalose has vowed to confront Ngizwe Mchunu over the baseless allegations

The beef between Ngizwe Mchunu and Sizwe Mdlalose has turned personal. Image: ngizweonline/Instagram, sizwemdlalose.123, Instagram

Source: UGC

The beef between controversial former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu and Afrotainment singer Sizwe Mdlalose has escalated with the former making damning allegations against the latter. Interestingly, Mchunu also had beef with Sizwe’s record label boss DJ Tira.

Beef between Sizwe Mdlalose and Ngizwe Mchunu escalates

The beef escalated when Ngizwe Mchunu went on a no-holds-barred tirade following Sizwe's remarks on TikToker Tamara. Sizwe also spoke on the attitude a section of women tends to have regarding men.

Ngizwe was triggered by Sizwe’s comments regarding Tamara. The matter went out of hand when he labelled Sizwe Mdlalose gay among other damning allegations. In a video, the outspoken former radio personality came out guns blazing saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Sizwe is gay. He defeated DJ Tira, and even though this gay is trying, why is he commenting on issues that portray the truth. The truth will always be the truth]. Tamara is the best of them all."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sizwe said despite his disrespectful claims, he still has respect for Ngizwe and he acknowledges him as his elder.

Sizwe added that he was disappointed by how Ngizwe addressed the topic.

"I have not cursed him. I would have appreciated it if he got an understanding rather than labelling me gay. He handled the matter in the wrong way," Sizwe said.

Sizwe Mdlalose also disclosed that while he does not hold a grudge against Ngizwe Mchunu over the matter, he wants to confront him. The musician told the publication:

"I want to find out what led him to insult me in this manner. I'd like to believe I'm an approachable guy. But life goes on and I have a family to feed and a career to sustain."

Sizwe Mdlalose has vowed to confront Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: sizwemdlalose.123/Instagram, ngizweonline/Instagram

Source: UGC

Mchunu’s attitude has landed him in trouble in the past. In 2023, he faced the prospect of spending time behind bars when he was charged with inciting public violence during the July unrest following ex-President Jacob Zuma's arrest in 2021. Fortunately for him, he was acquitted of all charges.

Ntsiki Mazwai apologises to Gayton Mckenzie

Meanwhile, another celebrity known for talking smack on social media was recently forced to swallow their pride and apologise after being threatened with a lawsuit.

In an unexpected move, outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai backtracked after coming out guns blazing at Minister Gayton McKenzie and his department for removing her from the South African delegation to the Artists Indaba in Cuba. This was after Mckenzie threatened to take her to court over her damning statements.

Unathi Nkayi addresses her 23-year-old beef with Ntsiki Mazwai

In related news, Briefly News previously reported about Ntiski Mazwai and former radio personality Unathi Nkayi’s beef which has simmered for over two decades.

Unathi opened up on her social media and addressed Ntsiki Mazwai to mixed reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News