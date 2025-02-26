Controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has engaged in several verbal attacks against Gqom music sensation Sizwe Mdlalose

Mchunu made homophobic slurs directed at the Izithunywa hitmaker all because he defended women when TikTokker Tamara dragged single mothers

Mchunu is still reportedly not backing down in calling out Sizwe Mdlalose and he refuses to apologise to him

Ngizwe Mchunu slammed Gqom singer Sizwe Mdlalose and called him homophobic slurs. Image: @sizwemdlalose.123, Showmax

Self-proclaimed president of the Bhinca nation, Ngizwe Mchunu recently went on a rant targeting Durban Gqom music sensation, Sizwe Mdlalose. Their verbal fight escalated and it led to Mchunu calling Mdlalose a homophic slur.

Ngizwe Mchunu's distasteful remarks about Sizwe Mdlalose

It all started when Ngizwe Mchunu went on TikTok live to defend single mothers against some controversial statement made by user Tamara. As someone who is in team Tamara, Ngizwe Mchunu found this offensive, and he resorted to name-calling.

In a trending clip, Mchunu said Mdlalose is intervening in matters that don't concern him, saying he agrees with what Tamara was saying.

"Sizwe is gay. He defeated DJ Tira, and even though this gay is trying, why is he commenting on issues that portray the truth. The truth will always be the truth. Tamara is the best of them all."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sizwe said despite his disrespectful claims, he still has respect for Ngizwe and he acknowledges him as his elder.

Ngizwe Mchunu refuses to apoligise to Sizwe Mdlalose

Speaking to ZiMoja, Mchunu said he will not back down, saying that even if he is taken to court, he still will not apologise to the Afrotainment signee.

"I can't repeat it, He can go to the highest court; I won't back down," he was quoted saying. Ngizwe also said Sizwe Mdlalose being a father of two does not change anything for him.

"Somizi has a child, and he is still gay; your stupid question does not hold any weight; he can sue me. I am not scared."

Ngizwe Mchunu continues to slam Gqom singer Sizwe Mdlalose. Image: ngizweonline and sizwemdlalose.123

Sizwe remains mum about Ngizwe, however, posts cryptic social media content

The event MC and singer, Sizwe, refused to say anything about the matter. However, on social media, he stated that Ngizwe would not be getting an apology from him.

However, speaking to the media, Sizwe Mdlalose said Ngizwe went about the wrong way in handling this.

"I have not cursed him. I would have appreciated it if he got an understanding rather than labelling me gay. He handled the matter in the wrong way," Sizwe told TshisaLIVE.

Mdlalose is ready for a confrontation with Mchunu so they can discuss what the matter is between them. However, he will not hold a grudge against him because "life goes on and I have a family to feed and a career to sustain."

