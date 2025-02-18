Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently faced backlash as his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, aired his dirty laundry

During a recent podcast interview, Madisakwane claimed that Bahumi is hustling as Mhlongo doesn't maintain her

Palesa also claimed that their daughter doesn't own a car or a place to stay and that she struggles at times to pay for an Uber

Drama erupted as Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, ranted during an interview about her relationship with the flamboyant media personality and their co-parenting style.

In a podcast interview, the former Generations actress made claims that left many netizens stunned and unable to believe what she had said. Madisakwane claimed that her daughter with Somizi, Bahumi Mhlongo, was reportedly hustling for a better life as her father is not paying any maintenance for her, Palesa further said that Bahumi doesn't own a car or a house.

Netizens react to Palesa Madisakwane's claims

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the claims Madisakwane made during an interview. Here's what they had to say:

GiraffeMom said:

"Bathong Bahumi lives in my complex."

marialelakamabuse responded:

"Palesa must just heal, we all know that @somizi bought Bahumi a car on her 21st birthday."

@Zai replied:

"Didn’t Somizi pay for this lady's surgery after the accident?"

Hesy commented:

"Bahumi told her father that she wanna drop out of school and Somizi said that he would stop giving Bahumi allowance or supporting her financially if she left school a few years ago."

mpumeh13 wrote:

"Teach your child to be independent, he bought her a car and it was written off so why uthi “Bahumi doesn’t have a car” ngathi akaze Abe nayo, the interview should be about you, not somizi."

Video of Cassper Nyovest’s baptism gets leaked online

Briefly News previously reported that a leaked video of Cassper Nyovest's private baptism has set social media abuzz. The footage, shared by a popular blog page @MDNnewss on Twitter/X, shows the musician being dipped in a pool multiple times.

This comes after the rapper's New Year's message, where he encouraged his followers to seek a deeper relationship with God.

