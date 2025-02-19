Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, revealed that he pressured her to terminate her pregnancy and initially denied responsibility for their daughter, Bahumi

Palesa shared that she had to take Somizi to court for child support, even after a DNA test confirmed he was Bahumi's father

She also revealed that Bahumi once experienced homelessness while Somizi had multiple mansions, highlighting the disparity between his wealth and his daughter's living situation

Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, is spilling the tea about the media personality's parenting style. Although Somizi is a beloved star in the country, the star seems to be a deadbeat father to his daughter Bahumi.

Palesa Madisakwane talks about Somizi's reaction to her pregnancy

Social media users have always wondered about Somizi's relationship with his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, and daughter Bahumi. The former Generations actress left Mzansi's jaws on the floor when she opened up about co-parenting Bahumi with Somizi.

Speaking during an episode of the Hell and Back podcast, Palesa Madisakwane said SomG pressured her to get rid of the pregnancy when she told him about the pregnancy. She went on to say that the former Idols SA judge made it clear that he didn't want anything to do with their daughter Bahumi when she was born.

The actress added that she had to take Somizi to court when he refused to take care of their daughter after she was born. The Living The Dream With Somizi star agreed to take care of the child after demanding a DNA test, which came back positive. Palesa said:

"He refused to maintain the child, and I took him to court. By that time, I had already started acting and was a known brand. It was so embarrassing, but I had no choice. Even then, he insisted that Bahumi was not his child. He demanded a DNA test, which came back positive."

Palesa claims Bahumi was once homeless

The actress opened a can of worms about parenting her daughter with Somizi. From not knowing he was gay when she got pregnant to revealing that her daughter has to hustle hard despite her father's wealth and fame.

Speaking on the podcast, Palesa said her daughter was once homeless and had to stay with friends, yet her father, Somizi Mhlongo, has mansions across the country. She added:

"I was going through a difficult time, and I had separated from my husband. My two children from the marriage were living with my ex-husband, but Bahumi had nowhere to stay. She had to live with friends, yet her father was living in a mansion."

