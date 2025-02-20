The former Generations actress Palesa Madisakwane recently questioned Somizi Mhlongo's source of income

This was after the media personality accused the former Idols SA judge of not supporting their daughter

Madisakwane further claimed that Mhlongo would rather throw parties than support his family

Somizi's baby mama Palesa suspicious of his source of income. Image: @somizi, @news24

Drama erupted as Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, ranted during an interview about her relationship with the flamboyant media personality and their co-parenting style.

However, the former Generations actress left many netizens shocked after she questioned Somizi Mhlongo's source of income, claiming that it was very suspicious.

She also added that the former Idols SA judge spends his money on hosting parties and lavish things instead of supporting his family.

She said:

"You know when somebody is supposed to be so successful, and we don’t know his source of income, but it has to be spent publicly so that people can praise you.

"I mean, he’d rather spend all that wealth and throw parties with everyone else except his own child and family. That kind of money requires him to spend it publicly but not with his family."

Palesa Madisakwane shared her suspicions regarding Somizi's wealth. Image: @fakazanews

Palesa Madisakwane claims Bahumbi doesn't have a place to stay

Meanwhile, Madisakwane also made more claims on social media in February 2025 about her daughter Bahumi Mhlongo.

In a podcast interview, the former actress made claims that left many netizens stunned and unable to believe what she had said. Madisakwane claimed that her daughter with Somizi, Bahumi Mhlongo, was reportedly hustling for a better life as her father is not paying any maintenance for her, Palesa further said that Bahumi doesn't own a car or a house.

She said:

"I was going through a difficult time, and I had separated from my husband. My two children from the marriage were living with my ex-husband, but Bahumi had nowhere to stay. She had to live with friends, yet her father was living in a mansion."

Palesa claims she was pressured to terminate her pregnancy

It didn't end with her questioning Somizi Mhlongo's source of income, Madisakwane further claimed that she was pressured into terminating her pregnancy by her baby daddy, Somizi Mhlongo.

She went on to say that the former Idols SA judge made it clear that he didn't want anything to do with their daughter Bahumi when she was born:

"He refused to maintain the child, and I took him to court. By that time, I had already started acting and was a known brand. It was so embarrassing, but I had no choice."

