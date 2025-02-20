Palesa Madisakwane Questions Somizi Mhlongo’s Source of Income: “We Don’t Know His Source of Income”
- The former Generations actress Palesa Madisakwane recently questioned Somizi Mhlongo's source of income
- This was after the media personality accused the former Idols SA judge of not supporting their daughter
- Madisakwane further claimed that Mhlongo would rather throw parties than support his family
Drama erupted as Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, ranted during an interview about her relationship with the flamboyant media personality and their co-parenting style.
However, the former Generations actress left many netizens shocked after she questioned Somizi Mhlongo's source of income, claiming that it was very suspicious.
She also added that the former Idols SA judge spends his money on hosting parties and lavish things instead of supporting his family.
She said:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"You know when somebody is supposed to be so successful, and we don’t know his source of income, but it has to be spent publicly so that people can praise you.
Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama Palesa Madisakwane says she was pressured to terminate Bahumi's pregnancy
"I mean, he’d rather spend all that wealth and throw parties with everyone else except his own child and family. That kind of money requires him to spend it publicly but not with his family."
Palesa Madisakwane claims Bahumbi doesn't have a place to stay
Meanwhile, Madisakwane also made more claims on social media in February 2025 about her daughter Bahumi Mhlongo.
In a podcast interview, the former actress made claims that left many netizens stunned and unable to believe what she had said. Madisakwane claimed that her daughter with Somizi, Bahumi Mhlongo, was reportedly hustling for a better life as her father is not paying any maintenance for her, Palesa further said that Bahumi doesn't own a car or a house.
She said:
"I was going through a difficult time, and I had separated from my husband. My two children from the marriage were living with my ex-husband, but Bahumi had nowhere to stay. She had to live with friends, yet her father was living in a mansion."
Palesa claims she was pressured to terminate her pregnancy
It didn't end with her questioning Somizi Mhlongo's source of income, Madisakwane further claimed that she was pressured into terminating her pregnancy by her baby daddy, Somizi Mhlongo.
She went on to say that the former Idols SA judge made it clear that he didn't want anything to do with their daughter Bahumi when she was born:
"He refused to maintain the child, and I took him to court. By that time, I had already started acting and was a known brand. It was so embarrassing, but I had no choice."
Somizi Mhlongo's daughter ventures into motivational speaking
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bahumi Mhlongo is following in her parents' footsteps. The star has been taking over the Mzansi entertainment space.
Actress Bahumi Mhlongo is ready to secure the bag. The 28-year-old, who is a celebrity in her own right, is excited about her event. Bahumi has made a name for herself thanks to her booming acting career. She has been featured in several top shows, including Netflix's Soon Comes Night.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za