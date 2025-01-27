Bahumi Mhlongo, actress and daughter of Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa Madisakane, is excited about her upcoming motivational speaking event

Inspired by her passion for building confidence and her lifelong public speaking talent, Bahumi aims to make a positive impact through her seminar

She urged fans on Instagram to attend the Speak & Be Heard event, sharing details and ticket information

Bahumi Mhlongo is excited about her upcoming event. The media personality who is the daughter of larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo and former Generations actress Palesa Madisakane shared more details about her event.

Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter Bahumi is inviting fans to her event. Image: @beingbahumi

Source: Instagram

Bahumi Mhlongo ventures into motivational speaking

Actress Bahumi Mhlongo is ready to secure the bag. The 28-year-old who is a celebrity in her own right is excited about her event. Bahumi has made a name for herself thanks to her booming acting career. She has been featured in a number of top shows including Netflix's Soon Comes Night.

According to Fakaza News, Bahumi said the inspiration for her seminar came from her desire to help people build their confidence and motivate them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She added that she has been participating in public speaking since childhood, starting in Grade 4, and views it as a God-given talent. Over the years, Bahumi has refined this gift to ensure her words truly engage others, aiming to share her skills and make a positive impact.

Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter Bahumi has ventured into motivational speaking. Image: @beingbahumi/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Bahumi Mhlongo calls on fans to attend her event

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress urged her fans and followers to attend the once-in-a-lifetime seminar. Bahumi shared a flyer with all the details including what fans can look forward to and the ticket price. The post read:

"Let’s TALK. Get your tickets to Speak & Be Heard at quicket! Link in bio! You have to be here!"

Fans say Kefilwe Mabote struggles to articulate herself

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Young, Famous & African has been topping social media trends since its premiere. Fans have been dishing their thoughts on the popular show's cast.

The much-awaited new season of the Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African brought a fair share of drama that still has the streets buzzing. Many have been stuck on the latest addition to the show, Kefilwe Mabote.

Source: Briefly News