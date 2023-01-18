Somizi Mhlongo's daughter Bahumi Mhlongo is following in her parent's footsteps and she is about to take the showbiz industry

The actress will star alongside industry heavyweights like Linda Sokhulu and Bohang Moeko in the new television show Grown Woman

Grown Woman is set to premiere on 1Magic on 3 February and Mzansi can't wait to see their favs doing what they do best

Mzansi is counting down the days until the premiere of the new 1Magic series Grown Woman. The show will feature some of the country's most talented stars.

Somizi Mhlongo’s daughter Bahumi Mhlongo to star in a star-studded series. Image: @sokhululinda, @bahumimhlongo and @bohangmoeko

Source: Instagram

Grown Woman is set to hit the small screens starting on 3 February and Mzansi can hardly wait.

Bahumi Mhlongo to star alongside big stars

Among many stars in the movie is media personality Somizi Mhlongo's daughter Bahumi Mhlongo. The young actress will star alongside big names like Linda Sokhulu, Hlubi Mboya and Bohang Moeko.

Veteran actress Linda Sokhulu shared the poster of the show on her Instagram page and the internet went crazy. Many said they can't wait for the highly-anticipated show to premiere. She wrote:

"And, before you know it, in the post and mailed to sender, "The Viewers" ! So Excited! From 3 February 2023 on @1magictv, 21:30 Friday.

What is Grown Woman about?

According to Daily Sun, Grown Woman follows the story of Tina, played by Linda Sokhulu who loses her husband of 25 years and has to learn to rediscover herself.

