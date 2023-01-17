Musa Mseleku is proud of his big family and never misses a chance to show off his wives and children

The 'Uthando Nes'thembu' star recently showed off his lovely four wives in a cute Instagram post

The popular businessman also revealed why he decided to marry many wives

Musa Mseleku is living every man's dream. The Mnakwethu presenter is popular for his big family.

Musa Mseleku showed off his beautiful wives in a recent post. Image: @musamseleku

Mzansi has grown fond of the family through watching their daily lives on their popular reality television show Uthando Nes'thembu. Many episodes from the show, however, have divided social media.

Musa Mseleku shares a picture with his four wives

Musa Mseleku's wives recently shared a picture surrounded by his beautiful wives and fans were here for it. The lovely post comes days after fans blasted Mseleku's first and second wives MaCele and MaYeni for refusing to support his third wife MaKhumalo.

Fans said MaCele and MaYeni were wrong in failing to attend their fellow wife's special event. However, everything seems to be water under the bridge as they all seemed happy in the picture shared by the businessman.

Musa Mseleku reveals why he wants a big family

For Musa Mseleku having isithembu and a large family is a dream come true. The star said he has always wanted to have a big family and it is taking shape. According to TimesLIVE, the star shared that he once discussed the matter of having a large family with his late grandmother Florence Mseleku. He wrote:

"Among some of the things, I will deliver to my grandmother Flo when we meet in Heaven one day. Nangu umuzi wakho Flo ngiwakhile."

