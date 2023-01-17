South Africa's most loved song, SETE , is involved in a copyright infringement and has been trending on Twitter

According to a viral tweet, the track is a copycat of Feeling For You by an artist named Reefer Tym

Reacting to the shocking news, people seemed unbothered as they dropped facts about why no lawyers will be involved

K.O's smash hit SETE continues to get attention, but this time it's not good publicity. Mr Cashtime is being accused of copyright issues.

K.O is being accused of copying the beat he used for his hit song 'SETE.' Image: @mrcashtime

Taking to Twitter, @Gert_LeNinja shared a post saying that the song that has been dominating South Africa sounds exactly like Feeling For You by Reefer Tym.

Quoting the tweet, the "copied" artist responded with a shocked meme.

Mzansi unbothered by the controversy surrounding SETE

Reacting to Reefer's post, loyal fans said people calling out K.O should check their facts. Netizens who follow Mr Cashtime asserted that the beat was made by the same person, Calliemajik. According to OkayAfrica, the rapper credited the Nigerian producer, who makes beats and sells them online.

@__lebaka said:

"What a way to find out on your birthday that your mid song is a banger in someone else’s hands "

@MorganBilal shared:

"They jacked your beat. I don't know about the flow though. K.O's version is fire bro"

@ogwigwiyan posted:

"That's what you get when you download free beats or lease a beat, but hey you can still capitalise on this controversy."

@Xing_xingM replied:

"This sounds like every West African song… you just want outrage streams."

@Babes9621914 commented:

"Firstly, what flow? And what bars my darling? Wena just return the beat you stole, uyeke ubusenzela inoise apha ngento engekhoyo. You will never be on K.O's level nanini na buthi. Itya icake yakho yebirthday uthule qha!"

@whoistroniiq wrote:

"Guys the beat is from Calliemajik beat and KO credits him. The beat was purchased from the original producer. The question is where did Refeer Tym get the beat from since he doesn't credit the original producer? I guess he got the beat from YouTube. Licensing is important!"

@SimsJ___ also said:

"Beat licensing bafethu. Perfectly legal to license the same beat."

@KabeloBafana added:

"Surely he paid for the sample."

Check out the two tracks below:

K.O’s SETE continues to break records, spends 18 consecutive weeks in top position

In related news, Briefly News reported that K.O's hit SETE continues to dominate radio airplay. The rapper's single featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie has been breaking Mzansi music records since its release late in 2022.

ZAlebs reported that the song extended its record-longest stay on top of the charts across all Mzansi radio stations. The track was also doing well on digital music streaming platforms and its video is doing numbers on YouTube.

Radio Monitor took to Instagram to announce that SETE occupied the top spot for 18 consecutive weeks.

