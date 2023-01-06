K.O's smash hit SETE featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna continues to make history since it dropped late in 2022

The dope single has been occupying the top spot for 18 consecutive weeks, according to Radio Monitor's latest stats

The song is also doing numbers across digital music streaming platforms and Mzansi music lovers applauded K.O for dropping the "biggest song" last year

K.O's hit SETE continues to dominate radio airplay. The rapper's single featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie has been breaking Mzansi music records since its release late in 2022.

K.O's smash hit 'SETE' continues to break records.

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the song has extended its record-longest stay on top of the charts across all Mzansi radio stations. The track is also doing well on digital music streaming platforms and its video is doing numbers on YouTube.

Radio Monitor took to Instagram to announce that SETE has been occupying the top spot for 18 consecutive weeks. The organisation captioned its post:

"The first No.1 of 2023 is the record breaker from 2022 - 18 consecutive weeks in the top position. This week with 380 spins, 40.2m impacts across 70 radio stations."

Mzansi applauds K.O for dropping the biggest song in Mzansi

Music lovers took to Radio Monitor's comment section to share their thoughts on the song making history again.

mgasifda_records_ said:

"I can imagine the royalties -the song is all over. The guys have done a great job, to more hits."

sonnyboymbatha wrote:

"There's hope in the South African music industry."

palesa_stevens commented:

"#2023 Staying at the top #SETE."

sabelotsibanda said:

"SETE is the song of the year, numbers don’t lie, period."

ntwakzin100 added:

"Biggest song still."

SETE music video hits 4 million views in 2 weeks

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that K.O's music video for SETE reached four million views in two weeks. The rapper took to his timeline to celebrate the massive milestone.

The star features Blxckie and Young Stunna on the dope single. It is the lead song to his recently released album, Skhanda Republic 3.

The song was also recently certified platinum. Taking to Twitter, Mr Cashtime shared a screenshot of the music video which is doing massive numbers on YouTube. Hip-hop heads took to the Cara Cara hitmaker's comment section to applaud him for dropping the biggest song of 2022.

