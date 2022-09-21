K.O has taken to his timeline to celebrate Sete music video hitting four million views in two weeks on YouTube

The rapper features rapper Blxckie and yanos vocalist Young Stunna on the lead single to his album called Skhanda Republic 3

Social media users shared that Sete is the biggest song of 2022 so far and promised to continue viewing it on the video-sharing platform

K.O's music video for Sete has reached four million views in two weeks. The rapper took to his timeline to celebrate the massive milestone.

The star features Blxckie and Young Stunna on the dope single. It is the lead song to his recently released album, Skhanda Republic 3.

The song was also recently certified platinum. Taking to Twitter, Mr Cash Time shared a screenshot of the music video which is doing massive numbers on YouTube. K.O captioned it:

"Organic growth #Sete 4 mil in 2 weeks. Young Stunna x Blxckie."

Hip-hop heads took to the Cara Cara hitmaker's comment section to applaud him for dropping the biggest song of this year.

@Ziipho__ said:

"Can't get over that Young Stunna verse."

@zakes_ngidi wrote:

"What did you put on SETE… I play this song every day. Every time I play a YouTube video SETE plays next."

@Trevormega14 commented:

"I viewed it like 10 times."

@Frans_M_T said:

"#SETE best record released this year."

@MasterMoFX wrote:

"More Along The lines of Exponential growth, Gotta be the Biggest song of the year so far!"

@p_pununu added:

"Numbers don't lie, SETE to the world!"

K.O drops new jam with Sjava

In other music news, Briefly News reported that K.O has released another jam featuring Sjava. The song titled Stapura is a second lead single for the rapper's new album Skhanda Republic 3.

The lead single to the dope project Sete is on high rotation on national radio stations and is doing numbers and breaking streaming records. Sete features Young Stunna and Blxckie.

Taking to Twitter to promote Stapura, K.O shared snap of himself with Sjava. He captioned his post:

"STAPURA aka BIG DAWG #SR3 out now."

Taking to the rapper's comment section on the micro-blogging app, hip-hop heads said they're feeling the latest single and the whole album.

