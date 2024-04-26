Fans are eager to see DJ Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini perform together again, as a throwback video of their dynamic performance resurfaces on social media

Despite their past friendship and successful music careers, some fans speculate about a rift between the two Grammy Award winners

Social media reactions are mixed, with some welcoming the idea of a reunion performance while others believe it's time to move on

A throwback video of DJ Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini getting down during a performance has resurfaced on social media. Fans said they still want to see the dynamic duo performing together once again.

DJ Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini's throwback video got fans talking. Image: @zakesbantwini and @realblackcoffee

SA reacts to DJ Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini's performance

South African music lovers hope to see their favourite stars lighting up the stage together one last time. Zakes Bantwini and DJ Black Coffee are undeniably two of the most successful musicians in the country, but fans think they don't get along.

Although they used to be close buddies back in the day, fans think there is a rift between the Grammy Award winners. A video of the two stars performing together was recently reposted on social media by a user with the handle @NoseTheCapital on X. The post's caption read:

"Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini gotta give us one last day abeg."

Fans share thoughts on DJ Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini's performance

Social media users weighed in on the suggestion that the stars should perform together again. Many welcomed the idea, while others said that the boat had already sailed and fans should leave the stars alone.

@Thendo_TT said:

"They have to fillup Soccer City & Moses Mabida."

@ronaldanele commented:

"This performance was top tier"

@PVT_Prince1 noted:

"You guys are stuck in the past. Sometimes you gotta move forward, Coffees roll with Oskido & Kabza. Now Zakes roll with Tbo Touch .. you also roll with your new friends. Just move on to where u r valued now"

@Mrangy_N added:

"I think they now can't stand each other."

@JankieMaunatla5 said:

"Thanks my brother you gave me 2 of my music icons I salute."

DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small hit the decks during fire performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's top DJs, DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small set the stage on fire with their recent performance. Fans loved the show and shared their thoughts on the trending video.

Grammy Award-winning music producer DJ Black Coffee and Kabza De Small recently performed together at Konka. The stars had the whole dance floor dancing during their set.

Source: Briefly News