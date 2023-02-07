Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini used to make Mzansi dance when they were still on good terms during the early stages of their careers

The two Mzansi music giants gave the country hits such as Juju , Take It All Of and Wasting My Time back when they used to do banging collaborations

Even though they've both denied that they are beefing over politics in the music business, Black Coffee shared that they both agreed to not have a working relationship any more because of their differences

Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee used to vibe together when they were still on the come up. The two Mzansi music giants used to keep the country on the dance floor from around 2009 with hits such as Juju, Take It All Of and Wasting My Time.

Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee are beefing over politics in the music industry. Image: @zakesbantwini, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

They have not dropped any music together in recent years because of their rumoured beef over politics in the music business. Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini topped the trends list for both made Mzansi proud when they bagged Grammys.

Black Coffee took home the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy in 2022 and Zakes Bantwini bagged his gong in 2023. He won the prestigious award for his contribution to his Bayethe song with Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode. What's funny about all of this is that they have not publicly congratulated each other for their Grammy wins. Jealousy, perhaps?

Briefly News decided to take a closer look at the Osama and Superman hitmakers' beef after people from Mzansi begged them to reunite and work on new music.

1. Was Zakes Bantwini not invited to Black Coffee's star-studded brunch?

Black Coffee threw a lux party at his house and invited the whole Mzansi music industry. His old friend and once favourite collaborator, Zakes, was not at the posh brunch held in 2020.

ZAlebs reports that Zakes told socialite Tha Simelane in an Instagram Live interview that he is "fine" with Black Coffee despite not getting an invite to the brunch.

When Tha asked him why he wasn't invited, Zakes claimed that it was an "invitation problem". He added that they'll collaborate when the time comes for them to hit the studio together.

Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee decided not to work together anymore. Image: @zakesbantwini, @blackcoffee

Source: Instagram

2. Black Coffee clears the air on his beef with Zakes Bantwini

Black Coffee took to social media to clear the air on why they no longer collaborate with his former friend. Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka grilled Black Coffee on Twitter about why he said he won't play Zakes Bantwini's hit, Osama. At the time, the song was big in Mzansi, Europe and many parts of the world.

According to IOL, Black Coffee said Osama was "nice" but he preferred playing the original version of the song in his set. When Sol asked him if they were beefing since they no longer create music together, the superstar denied the rumours.

He said there was no conflict between them but they only had "differences", adding that they both agreed not to have a working relationship any more.

3. Nandi Madida jumps to her hubby Zakes Bantwini's defence

Zakes Banwtini's wife apparently threw shade in the direction of Black Coffee after the latter shaded Zakes Osama on social media. Kaya 959 reports that Black Coffee rubbed Nandi up the wrong way when he revealed that Osama was not an original song.

She reiterated that her hubby's version was an original too because it reflected where everyone should be, adding that "we should all be positive". She added:

"we should all be happy for one another – especially as black people we cannot afford to divide and rule."

Adding more spice to her answer on Lasizwe's podcast, Nandi continued:

"A lot of us have childhood traumas and really need to review and seek help and therapies… I’m saying all of us."

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bag a Grammy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The musicians' single Bayethe won the Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, @newslisa captioned its post:

"Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode win Best Global Music Performance for 'Bayethe'."

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman topped the trends list after they won the Grammy. South Africans congratulated the three artists for flying the Mzansi flag high.

