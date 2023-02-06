Word on the street has it that Dineo Ranaka's highly anticipated cruise was a total flop

According to feedback from those who attended, nothing was in order from the administration to the cruise itself

Amapiano star DBN Gogo, who was scheduled to perform during the cruise, posted feedback on her page

It looks like no one enjoyed the highly anticipated 'Cruise with Dineo and Friends'. Many said the media personality should try to do better next time.

DBN Gogo took a swipe at Dineo Ranaka after her disastrous cruise. Image: @dbngogo and @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The promotional posters on social media showed that the three-day cruise was supposed to take peeps from Durban to The Portuguese Islands.

Dineo Ranaka's 'Cruise with Dineo and Friends' was reportedly a total disaster

The cruise had a star-studded lineup, including DJ Zinhle, Sithelo Shozi, MacG and DBN Gogo. Fans who paid to party with the stars came back with negative feedback. According to ZAlebs, peeps said Dineo Ranaka and her team should have put more effort into their planning.

Fans told Zimoja the itineraries were never followed, everyone was drunk and the cruise never took them up to the Portuguese Islands but was just a trip around Durban. One said:

"uDriver wasiRoundisa iDbn yonke ke. Nix iPortuguese Island. I'm telling you big scam."

DBN Gogo shares her experience on Dineo Ranaka's cruise

DBN Gogo was among those who never enjoyed the once-in-a-lifetime cruise. The Durban-based hitmaker headed to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the cruise. She described her experience as enslavement. She wrote:

"Yal really thought I was whyling for free the whole weekend. I'm telling you, we were enslaved on a ship!"

Source: Briefly News