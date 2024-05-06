Mzansi calls SA Banana Republic over R18 billion paid out to foreign claimants in the last five years.

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo says illegal foreigners refuse to submit documents, but courts support them either way

Even after the bill proposed by RAF to exclude foreign nationals from claiming compensation, they still milk it

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo says the funt paid foreign claimants R18bn in the past five years, Mzansi argues documentation. Images: Twitter/@RAF_SA

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has come under intense scrutiny after revelations that it has paid a staggering R18 billion to foreign claimants over the last five years.

Speaking to Sowetan, CEO Collins Letsoalo sparked controversy, particularly as some of these claimants were in South Africa illegally at the time of their accidents.

However, South Africans did not have it, as they took to X to ask how they could claim without documents.

How can they claim without documents?

South Africans were seemingly not shocked that they could still get payouts from RAF despite illegal foreigners not having documents.

@TokologoFreed11 commented:

"How did they claim without documents? Did someone borrow the documents? How do you claim this thing, Kanti?"

@NtshinkaBabalo said:

"Lol Banana Republic this country of mine. It's just free for all everywhere here."

@PuleChiloane1 asked:

"How is an undocumented person paid, that is a red flag."

@MemmeRuth also noted:

"The government is part of this scam... how do you grant such a system??? We are undermined because needs to cash up."

They refuse to submit documents

Letsoalo stated that the agency has been disbursing funds to foreign nationals at least R3.6 billion annually, despite some lacking proper documentation.

He emphasized that this accessibility has posed challenges.

"Foreigners can easily make claims, with many being undocumented. When asked for stamped passports, they often refuse, hinting at potential illegal status."

He highlighted that the agency is currently embroiled in legal proceedings, contesting a ruling from the Pretoria High Court.

The court found that the RAF and the Minister of Transport had overstepped their authority by issuing a directive that barred illegal foreigners involved in accidents from accessing fund benefits.

Letsoalo mentioned a specific case involving three Belgians who were exchange students at Wits University. They sustained injuries in a bus accident and are each claiming approximately R150 million from the fund.

"We observed that despite their injuries, they were able to pursue their career aspirations. As medical students, they continued their studies. Our compensation focuses on the delay caused by the accident, which hindered their qualification as doctors. Nevertheless, they eventually attained their qualifications."

"We are currently evaluating the damages and have requested their presence in South Africa for assessment. Although they declined, we are in ongoing discussions with their representatives."

RAF tightens its belt towards foreign nationals

According to Briefly News, RAF's new draft bill proposes excluding foreign nationals from claiming compensation.

The bill has been widely criticized by lawyers, among others, saying it infringes on the rights of accident victims in the country.

The fund shifted gears, insisting on foreign nationals getting insurance or finding other means to cater for themselves when entering the country after it paid over R3.3 billion in claims to foreign nationals between 2021/2022.

