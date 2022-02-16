A social media beauty influencer has gone online to share the news that she purchased her own home, which is a serious milestone in life

Some social media users asked the lady to share pics of the outside of the house as they did not want to be hoodwinked, but overall peeps loved her "level-up" post

Marvellous maven Pearl Mthembu posted the snap to her Twitter account and some peeps are pleased and shared pics of their own house keys

YouTuber Pearl Mthembu has shared the great news that she has purchased her first home and Saffas congratulated the young woman. Image: @Pearlayanda/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Beauty blogger Pearl Mthembu has gone onto social media to show peeps the keys to her brand-spanking-new crib and Saffas are elated for the leggy lass.

Mthembu took to her Twitter handle @Pearlayanda to upload a snap of herself holding the keys to her new home and Saffas have lauded her perseverance. Her viral post received scores of reactions and likes with Mzansi wanting to know her recipe for success.

Mthembu captioned the online pic:

“I did it! I bought myself a home! Waze wamuhle uThixo.”

@Mashstartup reacted:

“Imposter syndrome is wild because you don't even feel deserving of the victories you've already secured.”

@sepedirock added:

“If I just bought myself a new house (outside picture) was a person.”

@CryptoKingsss wrote:

“Haaaha some block of apartments along R55 in centurion.”

@Tom47096338 added:

“Well done, better than waiting and hoping that some man out there will buy you one, only to kick you out with the children when things turn sour.”

@Prodigy_RSA said:

“What children?”

@MrSAAerobics said:

“Personally, I don’t believe these kinds of posts any more… but congratulations.”

@Lisa02769888 reacted:

“Can you help me get mine... where to start when you have some cash?... been scammed before…”

@MagoloAyizinku1 wrote:

"Awesome someone is an upcoming Mrs Jones."

@peter_mkhatshwa said

“Stop doing this on vacation.”

@kgotso_pedi said:

“Getting ready for house warming like…”

@koketsoL2 said:

“DM for a garden boy.”

Gorgeous woman purchases fabulous new home, Mzansi celebrates her win: “You are goals”

In more news about women buying homes, Briefly News wrote about when @MasingitaPri successfully bagged a new home and shared the wonderful news on the TL.

Taking to Twitter with two amazing snaps, @MasingitaPri posed with a 'Sold' board in front of her new home.

She shared the images with her 1 800 followers and managed to go viral, gaining over 16 300 likes on the bluebird app. The awesome news was met with an influx of congratulatory messages from excited locals.

