A beautiful local woman sealed the deal on a gorgeous new home and shared images online in celebration

@MasingitaPri held a cute board, confirming the sale, as she stood outside the place she will now call her own home

Social media users were overcome with a sense of pride at her amazing accomplishment and congratulated her

@MasingitaPri successfully bagged a new home and shared the wonderful news on the TL. Taking to Twitter with two amazing snaps, @MasingitaPri posed with a 'Sold' board in front of her new home.

She shared the images with her 1 800 followers and managed to go viral, gaining over 16 300 likes on the bluebird app. The awesome news was met with an influx of congratulatory messages from excited locals.

@MasingitaPri's success was felt in the hearts of many South Africans who long to purchase their own homes.

This lovely woman secured a new home recently and celebrated the news online. Image: @MasingitaPri

Source: Twitter

Have a look at her viral post below:

Cyber citizens set time aside to congratulate the new homeowner

@Kev_Heightz said:

"Congratulations on the new big step of your life. Just WOW."

@brite1pj shared:

"Congratulations on making and sealing the deal."

@A_2_K_Beats wrote:

"God is truly amazing! Congratulations on your stunning new home!"

@Mary09384659 responded with:

"You are indeed the girl. Congratulations."

@Uncertified404 tweeted:

"This is beautiful and my dream too. I like this kind of work."

@_Thando__ added:

"You are GOALS MA'AM."

