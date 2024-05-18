Justin Waller's net worth today: How rich is the business mogul?

Justin Waller is an American entrepreneur, real estate investor and internet personality. He is widely recognized as the founder and CEO of RedIron Construction, a company specializing in building metal structures for various industries. Thanks to the tycoon’s strategic career choices and savvy investment projects, his wealth has increased steadily. So, what is Justin Waller’s net worth?

Justin Waller posing for a photo (L). The businessman inside his office (R). Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Waller’s journey to the top is nothing short of remarkable. A perfect definition of rags to riches, he started his company with just three men and a pick-up truck, building small backyard sheds. Today, he has grown to become one of the leading metal building companies in the US. Here is an in-depth analysis of how Justin Waller makes his money.

Justin Waller's profile summary

Full name Justin Waller Nickname J Waller Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1985 Age 38 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Denham Springs, Louisiana, USA Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Denham Springs High School, University of Louisiana Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 78 kg (172 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Alice Waller Children 2 Parents Douglas Waller and Julie Cawther Siblings 4 Profession Entrepreneur and real estate investor Net worth $10-$12 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Justin Waller?

Justin Waller ( aged 38 as of 2024) was born on 4 December 1985 in Denham Springs, Louisiana, USA. His parents, Douglas Waller and Julie Cawther, raised him alongside his four siblings, Elijah, Ben, Kristen, and Jessica.

Entrepreneur Justin Waller in a black suit. Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Justin Waller’s net worth in 2024?

Finty and Tycoons Net Worth estimate J Waller’s net worth between $10 million and $20 million. Most of his income comes from his multi-million dollar construction company, RedIron.

In addition, Justin earns significant wealth from his real estate investments, paid promotions and other online ventures.

How did Justin Waller get rich?

Waller has multiple income sources that collectively add to his financial portfolio. Below is a breakdown of his revenue-generating channels:

Construction industry

Founded in 2011, Justin Waller’s company, RedIron Construction, boasts over 100 employees and has completed projects for various clients, including steel companies and retail chains such as Rooms to Go and Costco.

Justin Waller during his trips to Miami. Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With his visionary leadership and innovative approach to business, Justin has managed to grow RedIron Construction’s annual revenue to $5.5 million per ZoomInfo. RedIron Construction is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in different US states.

Waller is the youngest Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA) board member. According to his LinkedIn profile, the business mogul worked as a sales representative and cashier at Harbour Freight Tools from May 2003 to August 2005.

From August 1999 to January 2009, he worked as a Phil Cawthon construction labourer. But before that, Waller worked as a traffic controller at Austin Bridge & Road for five months and as a cost analyst at Cajun Industries, LLC for six months.

Justin Waller’s real estate projects

Beyond his success in construction, Justin has capitalized on the booming real estate market. He has invested in warehouse properties, multiple single-family properties, large multi-family properties, mobile home parks in the US, and a large property development project in Dubai.

Why was Justin Waller’s YouTube banned?

Waller formerly earned from his YouTube channel, Jwaller. Unfortunately, he was banned in 2024 after he violated some of the company’s terms and conditions.

Justin reportedly promoted an online business managed by the controversial businessman Andrew Tate. According to several complaints, Tate’s business school exploited young fans. The channel had over 400k subscribers and 93 million views at the time of its deletion.

Justin Waller in his car (L). The entrepreneur in the middle of cornfields in Ohio (R). Photo: @justinwinwaller7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In a YouTube interview with Frankifyy, Waller commented on the issue, saying he is working to build his other online platforms:

I woke up one morning, and I had lost three channels. I do not want to talk badly about YouTube, but I have never had a strike, and they took the channel down. It does not serve me to hold hate in my heart. What serves me is to envision who I will become and work on things that I can control, such as growing my other platforms and being graceful around the YouTube subject.

Who is Justin Waller’s wife?

The internet sensation has been married to his wife, Alice Waller, for over a decade. The couple share two adorable children. However, little is known about the investor’s family as they maintain a private lifestyle. They currently reside in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.

Justin Waller’s net worth is a testament to his hard work and determination. As an entrepreneur, he has defied all odds to establish an empire that generates wealth for him in millions.

READ ALSO: Caitlin Clark's net worth & earnings: The fortune of a basketball star

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Caitlin Clark's wealth. The WNBA rookie was the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA draft.

Caitlin had an impressive collegiate basketball career that earned her millions from brand endorsements. Check the article for more on her earnings and how much she gets from her WNBA contract.

Source: Briefly News