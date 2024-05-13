Justin Bieber's siblings: All about Allie, Jazmyn, Jaxon, and Bay

Justin Bieber gained widespread recognition after releasing his debut extended play, My World (2009), which debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. In addition to his thriving music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans, with many seeking to know more about Justin Bieber's siblings.

Justin Bieber's siblings, Jaxon, Bay and Jazmyn. Photo: @jaxonbieber, @baybieber, @jazmynbieber on Instagram (modified by author)

Justin Bieber is a successful singer who first came into the spotlight after his 2010 YouTube single Baby became an international hit. He has since released numerous hit songs and albums, including My World 2.0 (2010), Under the Mistletoe (2011) and Believe (2012). The singer has sold over 150 million records worldwide and conducted several top-rated and lucrative global tours. Discover lesser-known facts about Justin Bieber's family.

Justin Bieber’s profile summary

Full name Justin Drew Bieber Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth London, Ontario, Canada Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 154 Ibs (70 kg) Hair colour Blond Eye colour Light brown Mother Pattie Mallette Father Jeremy Bieber Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Hailey Bieber Education St. Michael Catholic Secondary School, Stratford District Secondary School, Jeanne Sauvé Catholic School Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $300 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok

How old is Justin Bieber?

The American singer was born on 1 March 1994 in London, Оntаrіо, Canada. He is 30 years old as of 2024. He is the only son of Jeremy Bieber, a carpenter and martial artist and Patricia Malette, an author and film producer.

Who are Justin Bieber’s siblings?

How many siblings does Justin Bieber have? The renowned singer has three half-siblings named Jazmyn, Bay, and Jaxon. He also has a stepsister named Allie through his father's marriage to Chelsey Rebelo. Jazmyn and Jaxon are from his father's relationship with Erin Wagner. Learn more details about them below.

Allie

Pictures of Justin's stepsister, Allie, with her father. Photo: @jeremybieber on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Allie Bieber

: Allie Bieber Date of birth : 7 April 2007

: 7 April 2007 Age: 17 years old (as of 2024)

17 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Mother : Chelsey Rebelo

: Chelsey Rebelo Social media: Instagram

Is Allie Bieber Justin's real sister? Allie is Justin's stepsister. She was born on 7 April 2007 in Ontario, Canada. She is 17 years old as of 2024. Allie is Chelsey’s daughter from her former relationship.

Allie seems to have a strong bond with her siblings, as she has recently accompanied Justin to the studio. In 2020, she shared a photo of herself, Justin, Jazmyn, and Jaxon posing in a recording booth.

Jazmyn

Justin Bieber's younger half-sister, Jazmyn Bieber. Photo: @jazmynbieber on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jazmyn Bieber

Jazmyn Bieber Date of birth : 30 May 2008

: 30 May 2008 Age: 15 years old (as of 2024)

15 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Mother : Erin Wagner

: Erin Wagner Social media: Instagram

Jazmyn Bieber is the younger half-sister of Justin Bieber and the daughter of Jeremy and Erin Wagner. She was born on 30 May 2008 in Canada. As of this writing, Jazmyn Bieber’s age is 16 years old, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Justin was just 14 years old when Jazmyn was born, and he has been there for her ever since.

In May 2022, he affectionately acknowledged Jazmyn's 14th birthday with a heartfelt shout-out via an Instagram post of a picture of them. He captioned:

Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber

Jaxon

Justin Bieber's half-brother, Jaxon. Photo: @jaxonbieber on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Jaxon

: Jaxon Date of birth : 20 November 2009

: 20 November 2009 Age: 15 years old (as of 2024)

15 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Mother : Erin Wagner

: Erin Wagner Social media: Instagram

Jaxon Bieber, also known as Little Bieber, is a half-brother to singer Justin Bieber. He is the son of Jeremy Bieber and Erin Wagner. Like his older sister Jazmyn, Jaxon was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. He was born on 20 November 2009 and is 15 years old as of 2024.

Jaxon enjoys sharing his family travls, fashion sense, and boxing sessions on social media. He shares a close bond with Justin, as eviedenced by a heartfelt Instagram post-Justin shared in November 2021. He wrote:

I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you. I can’t believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing , sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother.

Bay

Justin Bieber's youngest sibling, Bay. Photo: @baybieber on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Bay Bieber

Bay Bieber Date of birth : 16 August 2018

: 16 August 2018 Age : 5 years old (as of 2024)

: 5 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Mother : Chelsey Rebelo

: Chelsey Rebelo Social media: Instagram

Bay Bieber is the youngest sibling in the Bieber family. She is the only daughter of Jeremy Bieber and Chelsey Rebelo. She was born on 16 August 2018 and is 5 years old as of 2024. According to her Instagram account, which is run by her parents, Bay describes herself as a cheerleader, kid model and kid influencer.

Frequently asked questions about Justin Bieber's siblings

Numerous questions have been asked to learn more about the singer's family. Below are some of them and the best answers given.

How many siblings does Justin Bieber have? The singer has four siblings, three younger sisters and a younger brother.

Does Justin have a sister? Yes, the American singer has two half-sisters named Bay and Jazmyn and a stepsister named Allie.

Does Justin Bieber have biological siblings? The singer does not have any biological siblings.

How many sisters does Justin Bieber have? He has three sisters.

Who is Justin Bieber's wife? He has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018.

Justin Bieber’s siblings have won the attention of many people due to his popularity. Justin has four siblings, two younger sisters named Jazmyn and Bay, and a younger brother named Jaxon. The singer also has a stepsister named Allie through his father's marriage to Chelsey Rebelo.

