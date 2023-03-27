Ken Quitugua's personal life: All about the famous American martial artist

Renowned American martial artist Ken Quitugua evolved from a talented sportsman to an action star and director through his transition into comedic movie roles. The jack-of-all-trades star has especially captured audiences' attention through his role in the 2020 action comedy, The Paper Tigers. Where is he today?

Ken is a mixed martial artist, multimedia artist, director and actor. Photo: Ken Quitugua on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ken Quitugua’s martial arts career trickled into his entertainment career when he starred in The Paper Tigers, which sees three former middle-aged martial artists polish up their rusty skills to avenge their fallen Kung Fu master with a comedic twist. Here is a summary of his details before we detail what else we know about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ken Quitugua Age Between 40 and 50 (most widely speculated) Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Nicole Quitugua Ethnicity Filipino descent Gender Male Weight 70 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Martial artist, director, actor, multidisciplinary artist, and designer Social media profiles Instagram LinkedIn Facebook

Ken Quitugua’s bio does not give us much information on his personal life, including his family life and whether he has any children. Here is what we could find about him.

Ken Quitugua’s age

There is much speculation on his age, as his birthdate has never been publicly disclosed. But, most sources state he will be anywhere from 40 to 50 years old in 2023.

Where is Ken Quitugua from?

The action star has American nationality but is of Filipino descent. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

His most notable role is in ‘The Paper Tigers’. Photo: Ken Quitugua on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ken Quitugua’s career

Ken supposedly spent two decades perfecting his martial artistry and dabbled in the entertainment industry through action films and shorts that depict his martial arts skills.

According to his LinkedIn, he is also a multidisciplinary artist and designer for Apple. He has experience branding for festivals, gaming art design, and directing short and feature-length films.

Ken Quitugua’s movies

According to IMDb, he is credited as starring in or working on the following productions:

Carmen's Virtue (short, 2003)

Bookie (short, 2008)

Owned (2009)

Unlucky Stars (2015)

The Challenger (short, 2015)

Rope a Dope 2 (short, 2015)

The Paper Tigers (2020)

Ken Quitugua’s profiles

Ken Quitugua’s Instagram is private but can be found under @kungfukenny_official with 1 020 followers. He has a LinkedIn profile with 289 connections and a Facebook profile with 767 friends.

Ken Quitugua is a rising star in the action genre, with much martial arts experience contributing to his creative direction and film roles. He is set for a bright future in the entertainment industry.

