Leland Chapman's net worth, age, bio, wife, height, affair, occupation, profiles

World-famous bounty hunter Duane `Dog' Chapman's fast-paced hit show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, has captivated audiences worldwide with its stern demeanour and unconventional ways of catching wanted individuals across America. Here, we go into his brother's role in the show and other details in his biography.

The father-son duo is seen at the 2013 Electus & College Humor Holiday Party on 12 December 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Duane's sons were primarily involved in their father's business, with Lee taking a hands-on approach and often companying his father on his potentially dangerous quests. Here is Leland Chapman's biography before we detail his role on the show.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Leland Blane Chapman Nickname 'Lee' Date of birth 14 December 1976 Age 46 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Groom, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Hawaii, Western United States Current nationality American Marital status Married to Jamie Pilar Chapman since 2016 Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 68 kg (most widely reported) Height 165 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Duane Lee Chapman Sr. and La Fonda Sue Darnall (née Honeycutt) Children Dakota Chapman, Cobie Chapman, and Leiah Breanna Chapman Profession Bounty hunter, bail bondsman, TV personality, professional boxer Native language English Net worth $2 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok

Leland Chapman's family worked together to apprehend criminals on the run, each playing an integral role in helping their father find and hand in their perpetrator. However, both brothers had since left the show, with some surprise cameos on TV. So, where is Leland Chapman now?

Leland Chapman's age

The reality TV star is 46 years old at the time of writing (2023).

Leland Chapman's height

He stands at 165 cm.

Leland Chapman's wife

He was previously married to Maui Chapman from 1995 to 2005. The bail bondsman met Maui, a Hawaii native, during the early 1990s while working for the family business.

It is unclear why the former couple split, but he has since found a new love. He is married to Jamie Pilar Chapman, and the duo married in 2016. According to some online reports, Jamie was a former emergency call operator before she took up modelling.

The bail bondsman was previously married to Maui Chapman from 1995 to 2005. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

What does Leland Chapman do for a living?

As mentioned, he was a significant part of the family bounty hunting business until 2012, when they had an on-air falling out, and he and his brother walked away from the show. He acted as his father's right-hand man on the show, much like his brother.

He also competed in amateur boxing and MMA fighting, but his involvement in the sports today is unclear.

What does Leland Chapman do now?

After spending some years jumping between Alabama and Hawaii, he finally settled in the Big Island of Hawaii, where he opened his own bail bond company called Kama'aina Bail Bonds. He also runs his father's business in Oahu, Da Kine Bail Bonds.

How much does Leland Chapman make?

So, based on his successful professional endeavours, what is Leland’s net worth? His most broadly reported value is $2 million, while Leland's bother, Duane Lee Chapman’s net worth is between $100 000 and $1 million.

He has a reported net worth of $6 million. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s net worth

With a net worth of $6 million, his income from his commercially successful series from 2003 to 2012 may come as no surprise to some. Dog the Bounty Hunter’s salary per episode is reported to be around $25 000.

However, it is essential to know that this value is an estimation made by various reports and has yet to be confirmed. His wife, Beth Chapman’s net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million.

What is Baby Lyssa’s net worth?

Baby Lyssa’s net worth is reported to be $500 000.

Leland Chapman's net worth shows that his family's business, which became a popular reality TV show, helped him gain massive financial and business success; since his family's series was a stepping stone for him to move on to more extraordinary things.

