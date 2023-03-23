Kendrick Perkins' net worth, age, wife, rings, retirement, profiles, salary

NBA fans may recognise the name Kendrick Perkins, but for those who do not, he was an iconic player in the league for 14 years and helped spearhead the Boston Celtics to significant accomplishments. Here, we go into Kendrick Perkins' net worth, thanks to his massive success, and other facts about the star.

The former NBA star is pictured reporting during the 2021 NBA Draft on 29 July 2021 at the Barclays Center, New York. Photo: Chris Marion/NBAE

Often warmly referred to by his nickname ‘Big Perk’, he has also played for Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans. He scored his first NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008 while in position as the starting centre. Here are other facts summarised about the massive sports star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kendrick Le'Dale Perkins Nickname ‘Big Perk’ Date of birth 10 November 1984 Age 38 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Nederland, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Tomball, Texas, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Vanity Alpough (2009) Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 122 kg Height 208 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Kenneth Perkins and Ercell Minix Children Kenxton Perkins and Karter Perkins Profession Sports analyst, former professional basketball player Education Clifton J. Ozen High School Native language English Net worth Between $18 million and $40 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok

His long withstanding career has given him an impressive net worth. So, how much is ‘Big Perk’ worth? Before we detail Kendrick Perkins' career earnings, here are other useful facts about the star.

Kendrick Perkins' age

He is 38 years of age at the time of writing.

Is Kendrick Perkins married?

Kendrick Perkins' wife is Vanity Alpough, and the duo have been married since 2009. It is reported that they met when they were both young, but there is no confirmation of when.

Kendrick Perkins' height

He towers at 208 cm.

He had a successful run in the NBA, including with the Oklahoma City Thunder team. Photo: Chris Elise

Does Kendrick Perkins have a ring?

Kendrick Perkins' rings often come up when discussing the star, but he only has one. For those who do not know, the National Basketball Association (NBA) awards a championship ring to each team member that wins the annual NBA Finals.

Who did Kendrick Perkins get a ring with?

He obtained his ring thanks to his 2008 win with the Boston Celtics.

When did Kendrick Perkins retire?

He decided to withdraw from the NBA G League on 9 February 2018.

He is worth anywhere between $18 million and $40 million. Photo: Layne Murdoch/NBAE

How much money has Kendrick Perkins made?

The main question on everybody's minds is what Kendrick Perkins' net worth in 2023 is. Many reports vary on the exact value, but it is valued at anywhere between $18 million and $40 million.

How much money is Richard Jefferson worth?

In comparison, former professional basketball player Richard Jefferson has a net worth of $50 million.

How much did Kendrick Perkins make in the NBA?

It is estimated that in 2015 he made $1.499 million.

What is Kendrick Perkins doing now?

He became a well-loved sports analyst for ESPN and is still working for the company in 2023.

Who is the most expensive basketball player?

For those curious, the league's highest earner as of 2023 is Stephen Curry, with a salary of $48,070,014.

Kendrick Perkins' profiles

You can find his Instagram under @kendrickperkins, with 527K followers. His TikTok page, @kendrickperkins, has 57.5K followers. His Twitter page is @KendrickPerkins, with 677.1K followers.

Kendrick Perkins went from a hugely successful career as a professional basketball player to a well-respected sports analyst passionate about his profession. Keep an eye on his social media pages for more updates on what he is currently getting up to.

