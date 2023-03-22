What is Malika Andrews' annual salary? All about the ESPN host

Details about Malika Andrews' annual salary let you in on her journey climbing the corporate ladder and her career success. As ESPN's only black female NBA reporter, she has seemingly taken the NBA world by storm and has become a fan favourite. She currently hosts NBA Today.

Andrews at the Los Angeles Lakers game on 5th February 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jim Poorte

Source: Getty Images

Whenever her name comes up, comparisons between her and Rachel Nicholas, her predecessor, are inevitable. Even though a section of fans argue that Rachel had a unique way of delivery, it is a no-brainer that Malika Andrews is doing a stellar job.

Malika Andrews' profile summary and bio

Full name Malika Rose Andrews Gender Female Birthday 27th January 1995 Age 28 years (As of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Jewish and Afro-American) Sexuality Straight Religion Judaism Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 170 cm or 5'7" Weight 57 kg or 125 lbs Body measurements 34-25-34 inches Alma mater University of Portland Occupations NBA sports journalist and reporter Years active 2017–present Employer ESPN Marital status Single Net worth $800,000 to $1 million Social media Instagram Twitter YouTube

How old is Malika from NBA Today?

She was born on 27th January 1995 in Oakland, California, USA. As of March 2023, Malika Andrews' age is 28 years. Her height is 5 foot 7 inches, and she weighs 57 kg. She has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Malika Andrews' sister

Malika Andrews is an American national born to a Jewish and Afro-American family. Her father, Mike, was a personal trainer, while her mother, Caren, worked as an art teacher. She has a younger sister, Kendra Andrews, an acclaimed journalist famous for hosting the Golden State Warriors for NBC Sports Bay Area. In December 2021, ESPN hired Kendra to cover the Golden State Warriors.

What is Malika Andrews' annual salary? All about the ESPN host

Source: Getty Images

Early life and education

Malika attended Head-Royce School and later transitioned to a boarding school in Utah. She graduated in 2012. She attended the University of Portland for her communications degree, which she bagged in 2017.

While at the university, Rose was a sports editor, writer and editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The Beacon. A highlight of the role was a feature she did about a player who suffered a brain bleed after crashing into a wall. The school recognised her work and took preventive measures by putting up padding. Growing up, Malika was an ardent fan of the Golden State Warriors.

Career

Andrews made her formal career debut in media during an NBA Summer League game in 2017. She had previously interned at the Denver Post before working in The New York Times sports department. She also worked for the Chicago Tribune and later joined ESPN as a reporter.

Malika Andrews' ESPN job

In 2020, Andrews became one of the first reporters to get into the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for the completion of the 2019-2020 NBA season in the Bubble. She also led the 2020 NBA draft telecast with the draftees' virtual interviews.

ABC

On 6th July 2021, Malika was announced as the new ABC sideline reporter for the NBA Finals coverage. She took over from Rachel Nichols. On 23rd June 2023, she made history by being the first female to host the NBA Draft.

Andrews at the New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers game on 5th February 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jim Poorte

Source: Getty Images

Is Malika Andrews still on ESPN?

Yes, she became the host for NBA Today after being named the lead sideline reporter for the NBA Finals. She covered the NBA Draft Lottery for ESPN.

Awards and recognition

The highlight of Malika's career is her nomination for a 2021 Emmy in the Emerging On-Air Talent category. She bagged a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent category in May 2022.

Malika has also been recognised by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association, the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists for her work as ESPN's only black female NBA reporter. In 2021, she was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the sports industry. Andrews also features on shows such:

SportsCentre

NBA Countdown

Get Up

The Jump

Around the Horn

Is Malika Andrews engaged?

There are no details to insinuate that Andrews is engaged. Neither has she shared information or hinted at the same.

Malika and Rachel Nichols with an NBA 75th Anniversary Ball after the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors in April 2022. Photo: @Jim Poorten

Source: Getty Images

Malika Andrews' husband

Malika is not married yet. Her dating life has been quite the secret, even though speculations about her love life often make it to the tabloids. In September 2022, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with Dave McMenamin. The two have not commented on the matter.

What is Malika Andrews' annual salary and worth?

Her annual salary is approximately $50,000. According to speculations, Malika Andrew's net worth is approximated to range between $800,00 and $1 million.

Apart from unveiling details about Malika Andrews' salary, these details highlight her passion for journalism, her journey and her achievements so far. She has received accolades for her impeccable performance, a hint of how decorated her career in media will be.

READ ALSO: Tracy Grimshaw's bio: age, children, husband, net worth

Briefly compiled details about Tracy Grimshaw's biography. She is a renowned American media personality with more than a decade of experience in the industry as a TV host and actress. She has also been associated with controversies, mainly around her love life.

Tracy Grimshaw gained popularity for hosting A Current Affair, a TV show, for over 17 years. She quit the prestigious position in September 2022. Why so?

Source: Briefly News