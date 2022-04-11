List of the longest tenured NBA coaches of all time (Updated for 2022)

Who are the longest-tenured NBA coaches of all time? According to the National Basketball Association, the longest-tenured NBA coaches are regarded as the best-experienced coaches that have led their teams for a long time. They know how to motivate and inspire their teams to achieve success at the most outstanding levels and earn several awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gregg Popovich is the oldest NBA coach. Photo: @tom-briskey

Source: UGC

Who is the longest-tenured NBA coach? Gregg Popovich happens to be the longest-tenured NBA coach of all time. He has served as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs for 26 years. He has also coached multiple playoff games and even won NBA championship titles. Read on to know more about other NBA coaches.

List of the longest-tenured NBA coaches of all time

The list below includes the longest-tenured NBA coaches with the year they started working and their long time teams.

10. Nick Nurse: Toronto Raptors (Head coach since 2018)

Nick Nurse reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on March 11, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: @Kelsey Grant

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Nick Nurse is an American established basketball coach. He was born on 24 July 1967. He has worked as the head trainer of the Toronto Raptors since 14 June 2018. As of now, he has led a total of 226 games in his career.

9. Dwane Casey: Detroit Pistons (Head coach since 2018)

Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 08, 2020, in New York City. Photo: @Jim McIsaac

Source: Getty Images

He was hired as head trainer at the Detroit Pistons on 11 June 2018. Dwane Casey formerly served as the head leader of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors. He won the NBA Coach of the Year Award in 2018. In his career, he has been a trainer in 900 games.

8. James Borrego: Hornets (Head coach since 2018)

James Borrego of the Charlotte Hornets reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on April 05, 2022, in Miami, Florida. Photo: @Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

He made his debut in coaching in 2001 as an assistant trainer for the San Antonio Spurs. He also served as an assistant head coach for the Orlando Magic. However, he was fired after just one season. Later he was assigned as head coach at the Charlotte Hornets on 10 May 2018. Currently, he has coached over 219 games, winning 95 of them.

7. Mike Budenholzer: Bucks (Head coach since 2017)

Mike Budenholzer reacts during the second half of the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum on March 24, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: @John Fisher

Source: Getty Images

The 52-year-old was hired as head trainer of the Bucks on 17 May 2018. Before joining the Bucks, he served five seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He has coached 227 games so far.

6. Michael Malone: Denver Nuggets (Head coach since 2015)

Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets reacts to a play against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: @Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

Michael Malone is an experienced basketball coach born on 15 September 1971. He has been serving as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets since 15 June 2015. Previously, he served as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings and assistant trainer of the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Hornets, and Golden State Warriors. He has directed over 473 games.

5. Steve Kerr: Golden State Warriors (Head coach since 2014)

Head trainer Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors calls out to his team during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks on March 25, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Todd Kirkland

Source: Getty Images

Steve Kerr is one of the longest-tenured NBA coaches in America. He was hired at the Golden State Warriors as the head leader on 19 May 2014. He was also a former professional basketball player. He is an eight-time NBA champion, having won five titles as a player (three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs) and three with the Warriors as a head coach. He has led 547 games, registering 376 wins and 171 losses.

4. Quin Snyder: Utah Jazz (Head coach since 2014)

Utah Jazz trainer Quin Snyder looks on during the second half of a game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 18, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: @Alex Goodlett

Source: Getty Images

The 55-year-old from Mercer Island, Washington, worked at Atlanta Hawks as a head assistant coach before he was hired by Utah Jazz on 6 June 2014 as the head trainer. He has trained 554 games, recording 323 wins. He was awarded the best Western Conference head coach for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

3. Rick Carlisle: Indiana Pacers (Head coach since 2004)

Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers looks on in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. Photo: @Dylan Buell

Source: Getty Images

Indiana Pacers recently hired Rick Carlisle as their head trainer. However, he has been formerly working as head coach of the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks. Since he began his coaching career, he has directed over 1,525 games.

2. Erik Spoelstra - Miami Heat (Head coach since 2008)

Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at FTX Arena on March 07, 2022, in Miami, Florida. Photo: @Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Erick Spoelstra was appointed as a head coach on 28 April 2008. Since he started his career, he has led 1,031 games with 607 wins. He was also awarded two NBA championships as head coach in 2012 and 2013.

1. Gregg Popovich: San Antonio Spurs (Head trainer since 1996)

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs calls out a play to his players against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of an NBA basketball game. Photo: @Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

He was hired on 10 December 1996 as head leader of the San Antonio Spurs. He formerly worked as a general manager and executive of the San Antonio Spurs. He is the oldest NBA coach, and he is 73 years old. Gregg Popovich was born on 28 January 1949 in East Chicago, Indiana.

Who is the winningest coach in NBA history?

Gregg Popovich is the Winningest coach in NBA history with 1,336 wins. In addition, he is widely recognized as one of the best longest coaching tenures in the NBA.

Who is the longest-tenured NBA player?

Udonis Haslem has been the longest NBA player at the Miami Heat since 2003.

Who coached the longest?

It is Gregg Popovich. He has coached 1,963 games.

Who is the greatest coach in NBA history?

It is Phil Jackson. He was the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. He taught the best and most famous Basketball players such as Fisher, Pippen, Kobe, Jordan and Rodman. He won eleven NBA championships, which is the most in NBA history. He is also regarded as one of the best NBA coaches of all time.

Coaching is reviewed as the most predominant job in the world of the National Basketball Association. Over time, NBA has seen a lot of great honour through many longest-tenured NBA coaches, such as the legendary Gregg Popovich and others. The trainers have led their teams to champions, and they have also been awarded for their significant contributions.

READ ALSO: Who is Swanky Jerry? Biography, age, girlfriend, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an interesting article about Swanky Jerry. He is a renowned Nigerian fashion stylist, designer, social influencer and consultant.

Swankey rose to stardom as one of the youngest Nigerian stylists. His appearance in the Netflix reality shows Young, Famous & African made him more famous. Read his bio to know more information, including his age, career, net worth and personal life.

Source: Briefly News