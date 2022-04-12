Top 20 best NFL coaches of all time | The worst NFL coaches with most losses
Did you know that the NFL coach is the brains and backbone of the team? These professionals play a pivotal role in the teams' success by making strategic decisions that are detrimental to the team. So, who are the best NFL coaches and the worst NFL coaches of all time?
A team without a trainer is similar to a headless body. The greatest NFL coaches have been the masterminds behind their team's success and huge victories. Here are some of the best head coaches in NFL. The criterion behind this list is their performance with the teams coached, longevity with their teams, and specific contributions to the game. Read on!
Top 20 best NFL coaches of all time
Behind every NFL team, a great trainer is pulling the strings. Here is a read on some of the best instructors of all time who have made an impact in the National Football League.
1. Bill Belichick
Bill tops the list of best coaches in the NFL. He is one of the trainers with six NFL titles to his name. He currently heads the New England Patriots. Bill has been named AP NFL Coach of the Year three times. In addition, he is a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.
2. Vince Lombardi
Vince is one of the most famous NFL coaches and yet one of the most disciplined instructors. He was behind the Washington Redskins in the 1969 season. During his active tenure, he spent it training the Green Bay Packers, where he saw the team win 5 National Football League titles in seven years and two Super Bowls trophies.
3. Don Shula
Don is the only head trainer who recorded the most career wins in the NFL history with 347 wins. He also recorded 16 division titles, two Super Bowl victories and four NFL Coach of the Year awards.
4. Bill Walsh
Bill left behind his legacy of being able to surge through any volatile defense that came his way. During his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, he recorded 102 wins and three Super Bowl titles. He also had to his name the much-coveted title of NFL coach of the year twice.
5. Paul Brown
Paul's training career spanned over 25 years. He was the first instructor of the Cleveland Browns from 1946 to 1949, Cleveland from 1950 to 1962, and the Cincinnati Bengals from 1968 to 1975, franchises he partly owned.
He scooped 3 National Football League championships between 1950 and 1955 and was named NFL 100 All-Time Team in 2019. After his death, the Bengals renamed their stadium and called it Paul Brown Stadium in his honour.
6. Joe Gibbs
One of Joe Gibbs's achievements during his career span is winning three Super Bowl Championships with three different quarterbacks. He is also notable for being the only head instructor of the Washington Redskins.
7. George Halas
George Halas is the man behind the Decatur Staleys, later changed to the Chicago Bears. He earned the name Papa Bear as a result. He won six National Football League championships and was named NFL Coach of the Year two times.
8. Tom Landry
Tom held the first and longest-serving training tenure for the Dallas Cowboys. Between 1966 and 1985, he recorded 20 consecutive victories, thus making a name for himself.
In 1993, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and had two Super Bowl titles. In addition, Tom scored 13 division titles with 20-16 in playoffs.
9. Chuck Noll
Chuck made the list of coaches who served for more than 20 years in his career. He was the overseer of the Pittsburg Steelers. He also stole the hearts of many for his anti-racial beliefs and actions. Chuck Noll made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.
10. Bill Parcells
The renowned American former football coach earned the nickname Big Tuna for his remarkable coaching skills on the field. Under his leadership, four teams regained their glory in American football. The teams included the New York Giants, New England, New York Jets, and the Dallas Cowboys. Big Tuna was named National Football League coach of the year twice.
11. Curly Lambeau
The late Curly was the brain behind the Green Bay Packers team in 1919. He was the team's first trainer. Under his tenure, the team won more than 100 wins, 8 division titles, and bagged six National Football League trophies. In 1963, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
12. Guy Chamberlin
Guy Chamberlin recorded 50 wins to become one of the greatest National Football League coaches. Guy had 4 NFL titles and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.
Some of the teams he coached include the Canton Bulldogs (1922-1923), Cleveland Bulldogs (1924), Frankford Yellow Jackets (1925-1926), and the Chicago Cardinals (1927).
13. John Madden
Before his recent death in 2021, John worked as a sports broadcaster after retiring from the NFL. He was the head trainer of NFL's Oakland Raiders for 14 years.
Madden also served as a role-playing instructor for other franchises. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after recording 7 division titles with 9-7 in playoffs.
14. Bud Grant
Grant is undoubtedly one of the most successful coaches in existence. Before retiring from the National Football League and Canadian Football League as a coach, he played football, basketball, and baseball. He recorded about 283 games all rounded and was the first instructor to lead a team to the Super Bowl and Grey Cup.
15. Andy Reid
Andy is the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, a position he embarked in 2013. He was previously the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. Reid holds 12 division titles and 3 Super Bowl appearances.
16. Tony Dungy
Anthony Kevin Dungy is a former American football coach who served as a head trainer in the National Football League for 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts.
He made his debut in 1996 after being named Head coach of Tampa Bays. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Tony boasts of 6 division titles and is Super Bowl XLI champion.
17. Dick Vermeil
Dick Vermeil is more of a super coach. The former American football coach served as a head coach in the NFL for 15 seasons, and during his tenure, he saw the team's performance improve.
He was the head trainer of the Philadelphia Eagles for seven seasons, the St. Louis Rams for three, and the Kansas City Chiefs for five. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.
18. Bill Cowher
Bill is a former American football linebacker and current sports analyst who served as a head coach in the NFL for 15 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is remembered for qualifying his team for the playoffs in the first six seasons during his tenure as a trainer.
This earned him the title of NFL Coach of the Year. Bill retired in 2007. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
19. Ray Flaherty
Raymond Paul Flaherty was an American football player and coach in the National Football League and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.
He was part of three NFL Championship teams, one as a player and two as a head coach.
20. Mike Tomlin
Mike previously served as an assistant coach before finally getting a chance to run the game. In 2007, he was appointed to serve as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2008, he was named Motorola coach of the year. Mike also lay hands on the Super Bowl trophy with 7 division titles.
Who is the best NFL coach 2021?
Mike Vrabel was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year during the 11th annual NFL Honors event. Mike is the first trainer in Titans history to earn the award.
Who's the best NFL coach of all time?
Bill Belichick is undoubtedly the best NFL coach. The NFL legendary commenced his career in 1975 with the Colts and the Giants in the 1980s.
The worst NFL coaches with most losses
Some NFL instructors joined the much competitive career with high dreams, only to be shattered after a poor performance. This list considers their NFL performance, bizarre occurring, and level of dysfunction.
- Urban Meyer
- Hue Jackson
- Bill Peterson
- Rod Rust
- Cam Cameron
- Rich Kotite
- Rod Marinelli
- Pete McCulley
- Lou Holtz
- Booby Petrino
- Bert Bell
- David Shula
- Marty Mornhinweg
What NFL coach has the most losses?
Watson Brown is the all-time leader in career losses with a total of 211 games.
Who was the worst head coach in NFL history?
Rod Rust of the New England Patriots is believed to be the worst head coach. He was an NFL trainer until 2004. The 1990 Patriots won their second game to move to 1-1 and then promptly lost their final 14 -- 11 of those by double digits. New England's minus-265 point differential ranks as the third-worst in NFL history.
With the above list of the best NFL coaches and worst NFL coaches, you have a glimpse of the individuals who have made a significant impact in the National Football League.
