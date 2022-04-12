Top 20 best NFL coaches of all time | The worst NFL coaches with most losses

Did you know that the NFL coach is the brains and backbone of the team? These professionals play a pivotal role in the teams' success by making strategic decisions that are detrimental to the team. So, who are the best NFL coaches and the worst NFL coaches of all time?

A team without a trainer is similar to a headless body. The greatest NFL coaches have been the masterminds behind their team's success and huge victories. Here are some of the best head coaches in NFL. The criterion behind this list is their performance with the teams coached, longevity with their teams, and specific contributions to the game. Read on!

Top 20 best NFL coaches of all time

Behind every NFL team, a great trainer is pulling the strings. Here is a read on some of the best instructors of all time who have made an impact in the National Football League.

1. Bill Belichick

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Bill tops the list of best coaches in the NFL. He is one of the trainers with six NFL titles to his name. He currently heads the New England Patriots. Bill has been named AP NFL Coach of the Year three times. In addition, he is a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

2. Vince Lombardi

Washington Redskin coach Vince Lombardi during the football seasons first day's training. Photo: Getty images

Vince is one of the most famous NFL coaches and yet one of the most disciplined instructors. He was behind the Washington Redskins in the 1969 season. During his active tenure, he spent it training the Green Bay Packers, where he saw the team win 5 National Football League titles in seven years and two Super Bowls trophies.

3. Don Shula

Don Shula on stage at the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award at the Moscone Center in San Francisco California. Photo: Rich Graessle

Don is the only head trainer who recorded the most career wins in the NFL history with 347 wins. He also recorded 16 division titles, two Super Bowl victories and four NFL Coach of the Year awards.

4. Bill Walsh

Head coach Bill Walsh of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during pregame warmups prior to the start of an NFL Football game circa 1983. Walsh coached the 49ers from 1979-88. Photo: Focus on Sport

Bill left behind his legacy of being able to surge through any volatile defense that came his way. During his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, he recorded 102 wins and three Super Bowl titles. He also had to his name the much-coveted title of NFL coach of the year twice.

5. Paul Brown

Coach Brown won 326 games and lost 104, earning a W-L% of .672 across 25 years in pro football. He was a 3x NFL Champ and 4x AAFC Champ. Photo: @Spike_PerryXVII

Paul's training career spanned over 25 years. He was the first instructor of the Cleveland Browns from 1946 to 1949, Cleveland from 1950 to 1962, and the Cincinnati Bengals from 1968 to 1975, franchises he partly owned.

He scooped 3 National Football League championships between 1950 and 1955 and was named NFL 100 All-Time Team in 2019. After his death, the Bengals renamed their stadium and called it Paul Brown Stadium in his honour.

6. Joe Gibbs

Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021. Photo: Sean Gardner

One of Joe Gibbs's achievements during his career span is winning three Super Bowl Championships with three different quarterbacks. He is also notable for being the only head instructor of the Washington Redskins.

7. George Halas

Portrait of American football executive George Halas (1895 - 1983), one of the founders of the NFL (NFL), sitting behind his office desk. Behind him is a football trophy. Photo: Nancy R. Schiff

George Halas is the man behind the Decatur Staleys, later changed to the Chicago Bears. He earned the name Papa Bear as a result. He won six National Football League championships and was named NFL Coach of the Year two times.

8. Tom Landry

Head coach Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys on the field watches his team warm-up prior to the start of an early circa 1980s NFL football game. Photo: Focus on Sport

Tom held the first and longest-serving training tenure for the Dallas Cowboys. Between 1966 and 1985, he recorded 20 consecutive victories, thus making a name for himself.

In 1993, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and had two Super Bowl titles. In addition, Tom scored 13 division titles with 20-16 in playoffs.

9. Chuck Noll

Head coach Chuck Noll of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline during a National Football League game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1985 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Chuck made the list of coaches who served for more than 20 years in his career. He was the overseer of the Pittsburg Steelers. He also stole the hearts of many for his anti-racial beliefs and actions. Chuck Noll made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

10. Bill Parcells

Head coach Bill Parcells of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on November 6, 1994. Photo: George Gojkovich

The renowned American former football coach earned the nickname Big Tuna for his remarkable coaching skills on the field. Under his leadership, four teams regained their glory in American football. The teams included the New York Giants, New England, New York Jets, and the Dallas Cowboys. Big Tuna was named National Football League coach of the year twice.

11. Curly Lambeau

Earl L. (Curly) Lambeau statue sits in Harlan Plaza at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers football team on November 20, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Raymond Boyd

The late Curly was the brain behind the Green Bay Packers team in 1919. He was the team's first trainer. Under his tenure, the team won more than 100 wins, 8 division titles, and bagged six National Football League trophies. In 1963, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

12. Guy Chamberlin

Guy Chamberlin recorded 50 wins to become one of the greatest National Football League coaches. Guy had 4 NFL titles and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

Some of the teams he coached include the Canton Bulldogs (1922-1923), Cleveland Bulldogs (1924), Frankford Yellow Jackets (1925-1926), and the Chicago Cardinals (1927).

13. John Madden

Former Oakland Raider coach John Madden his honored during a pregame ceremony for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, Calf, in 2006. Photo: Kirby Lee

Before his recent death in 2021, John worked as a sports broadcaster after retiring from the NFL. He was the head trainer of NFL's Oakland Raiders for 14 years.

Madden also served as a role-playing instructor for other franchises. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after recording 7 division titles with 9-7 in playoffs.

14. Bud Grant

Bud Grant acknowledges the crowd before speaking as the Minnesota Vikings honor their 1969 team during halftime of the game against the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo: Hannah Foslien

Grant is undoubtedly one of the most successful coaches in existence. Before retiring from the National Football League and Canadian Football League as a coach, he played football, basketball, and baseball. He recorded about 283 games all rounded and was the first instructor to lead a team to the Super Bowl and Grey Cup.

15. Andy Reid

Andy Reid, head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey

Andy is the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, a position he embarked in 2013. He was previously the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. Reid holds 12 division titles and 3 Super Bowl appearances.

16. Tony Dungy

Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week in Atlanta, GA. Photo: Rich Graessle

Anthony Kevin Dungy is a former American football coach who served as a head trainer in the National Football League for 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts.

He made his debut in 1996 after being named Head coach of Tampa Bays. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Tony boasts of 6 division titles and is Super Bowl XLI champion.

17. Dick Vermeil

Former NFL coach Dick Vermeil waves to the crowd during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Dick Vermeil is more of a super coach. The former American football coach served as a head coach in the NFL for 15 seasons, and during his tenure, he saw the team's performance improve.

He was the head trainer of the Philadelphia Eagles for seven seasons, the St. Louis Rams for three, and the Kansas City Chiefs for five. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

18. Bill Cowher

Bill Cowher, former NFL football coach and television analyst for CBS, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 12, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo: Drew Angerer

Bill is a former American football linebacker and current sports analyst who served as a head coach in the NFL for 15 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is remembered for qualifying his team for the playoffs in the first six seasons during his tenure as a trainer.

This earned him the title of NFL Coach of the Year. Bill retired in 2007. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

19. Ray Flaherty

Raymond Paul Flaherty was an American football player and coach in the National Football League and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.

He was part of three NFL Championship teams, one as a player and two as a head coach.

20. Mike Tomlin

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller

Mike previously served as an assistant coach before finally getting a chance to run the game. In 2007, he was appointed to serve as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2008, he was named Motorola coach of the year. Mike also lay hands on the Super Bowl trophy with 7 division titles.

Who is the best NFL coach 2021?

Mike Vrabel was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year during the 11th annual NFL Honors event. Mike is the first trainer in Titans history to earn the award.

Who's the best NFL coach of all time?

Bill Belichick is undoubtedly the best NFL coach. The NFL legendary commenced his career in 1975 with the Colts and the Giants in the 1980s.

The worst NFL coaches with most losses

Some NFL instructors joined the much competitive career with high dreams, only to be shattered after a poor performance. This list considers their NFL performance, bizarre occurring, and level of dysfunction.

Urban Meyer Hue Jackson Bill Peterson Rod Rust Cam Cameron Rich Kotite Rod Marinelli Pete McCulley Lou Holtz Booby Petrino Bert Bell David Shula Marty Mornhinweg

What NFL coach has the most losses?

Watson Brown is the all-time leader in career losses with a total of 211 games.

The best NFL coach always has the team's interest at heart. Photo: @Thomas Serer

Who was the worst head coach in NFL history?

Rod Rust of the New England Patriots is believed to be the worst head coach. He was an NFL trainer until 2004. The 1990 Patriots won their second game to move to 1-1 and then promptly lost their final 14 -- 11 of those by double digits. New England's minus-265 point differential ranks as the third-worst in NFL history.

With the above list of the best NFL coaches and worst NFL coaches, you have a glimpse of the individuals who have made a significant impact in the National Football League.

