A woman took to social media to show off her Temu purchase gone wrong, and South Africans were in stitches

In the TikTok video, she unveiled all the items she ordered from the popular online store, and the clip went viral

The woman's video amused the online community as they rushed to her comments section to poke fun at her

One online shopper in Mzansi was not pleased with her purchase from the infamous online store Temu.

A lady unveiled her Temu order, and she was not impressed, shares TikTok video. Image: @madamboogie

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her Temu purchase gone wrong

The popular online store Temu has gained massive online attraction, with many hopping along to get the finest things from the famous store. A social media user who goes by the TikTok handle @madamboogie had a bad experience with the store as she unveiled her items in a video.

In the footage shared by @madamboogie, the woman showed off all the items she had purchased from Temu, and people were shocked. The stunner bought an airpod, which arrived empty, and a wine glass, but it was a mini glass, a smartwatch, and a laptop bag.

The lady cred in her caption saying:

"Yhoo Temu did me wrong."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the woman's video

The clip captured the attention of online users as it gathered over 233k views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Many people loved the lady's content, and the video clip highly amused them. Netizens rushed to the comments section to crack jokes.

Katalina's mom said:

"You got exactly what you ordered. Nothing wrong here."

Mels added:

"You don’t read."

Lethabo Modiga shared:

"Temu reminds me of Wish. I had the same experience many years ago."

Sbongilematekane wrote:

"I’m now starting to think Temu is using a different language when it comes to ordering because wow!"

Batloung commented:

"Oh wow......haaibo Temu....."

"I am crying": Woman's 'what I ordered vs. what I got' Temu purchase

Briefly News previously reported that the famous online store Temu may have struck again, leaving one lady highly disappointed with her purchase.

The infamous store Temu has been on everyone's lips, and this hun decided to try it out. The young lady eagerly waiting for her order to arrive was quickly met with disappointment.

