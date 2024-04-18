A woman was left disappointed by the item she received from the online Temu, and people were left in stitches

The famous online store Temu may have stuck again, leaving one lady highly disappointed with her purchase.

A lady unveiled what she ordered vs what she got in a TikTok video. Images: @sallytp_01

Woman shows off what she ordered vs what she received

The infamous store Temu has been on everyone's lips, and this hun decided to try it out. The young lady who was eagerly waiting for her order to arrive was quickly met with disappointment. The footage shared by @sallytp_01 on Tiktok shows the handbag that the stunner wanted. As the video continued, the woman unveiled what she got from the online store, leaving many people in laughter.

@sallytp_01 received a little key holder in the form of a bag. The clip captured the attention of many people online, gathering over 785K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Taking to TikTok, the stunner simply captioned her post saying:

"I’m crying."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Social media users react to the woman's video

Many people loved the lady's content as they were extremely amused by the video clip. Netizens rushed to the comments section to crack jokes.

User said:

"Which Temu do you guys order from kanti???? I've ordered four times.......never had any problems."

Zoe asked:

"No, guys, are these orders for real.!? I mean, do people really receive those tiny items.!"

Nthabiseng mamagase wrote:

"Shein never disappoints."

Proff added:

"At least you got something mine the status says “lost in transit."

Wendyk commented:

"Online shopping for dolls."

Woman's TikTok video reveals what she ordered vs. what she got

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman was allegedly duped by the online store Temu.

The online store Temu has been increasingly growing in popularity among many online users, and people are hopping along to shop at the store. @sbongakonkedanisa decided to try the online store and purchased a curly wig. The young lady showed off her wig but was not impressed by how it looked.

