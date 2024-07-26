A modern young makoti was given a live chicken by her in-laws but she was hilariously scared of it

The woman was told that she had to catch the live chicken for herself but that was a mission impossible for her

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and relating to the woman

A young makoti was captured in a TikTok video scared of live chickens. Netizens were in stitches.

In a clip uploaded by Kwakhanya (@zamobq), she is in the rural areas presumably visiting her in-laws. The woman rocked her makoti attire - she looked stunning.

She was given a live chicken. However, the tricky part was that she had to go and take it for herself - lol. Kwakhanya, clearly not a girlie who grew up chasing and catching live chickens was scared. She was helped by one of the women who was with her at the moment.

Makoti hilariously scared of live chickens

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by makoti's fear of live chickens

The video raked over 44k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@fionazama5 said:

"Makoti is me..... I would've collapsed."

@user4483003814900 was entertained:

"And people don't understand this fear🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂."

@Olwethu Makubalo expressed:

"At least she can walk in between them. I don’t even come close ✋🏾."

@siba_lifeingermany🇿🇦🇩🇪 wrote:

"My future in laws will have a field day with me 😂😭."

@boniswa_radebe could relate:

"😂😂Yoh, makoti is me."

@Lufuno Mukwevho commented:

"The way I’m screaaaming: graaaaaaaaab it makoti 😂 chickens don’t bite man."

@Khanya Tyose shared:

"At least she can still hold it, I would have fainted 😭😭😭 I would never even get close to them 💀."

@SnerhMkhize said:

"She’s better😂😂😂💔 I’m worse😭😭😭."

Hun holds live chicken before slaughter

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who faced her fear of holding a live chicken.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @d.iiga, the woman, her sibling, and her father were standing outside. The father was teaching the lady how to hold a live chicken presumably before slaughtering it. The young lady was visibly scared. One could tell that it was her first time doing such a thing.

