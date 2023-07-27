A video of a man praying over his daughter's new Mazda car has been doing the rounds on social media

In the viral TikTok video, the proud man is seen observing and touching the car as he blesses it

Many social media users were touched by the heartwarming gesture and responded with sweet comments

A young woman South African woman took to social media to share a beautiful moment of her father blessing her brand-new car.

A father blessed his daughter's new car. Image: @fundile07/TikTok

Viral TikTok video shows father's reaction to daughter's new car

The video posted on TikTok shows the father touching and praying over the new Mazda vehicle parked outside the house.

The practice is usually done to show gratitude for the car and ask God or ancestors for the blessing of protection and safety for the driver and whoever will be travelling in the car.

In some cultures, owning a car is seen as a symbol of success. Buying a car can be a sign that you have achieved financial independence and are entering a new stage of life.

According to Wallet Genuis, cars aren’t simply a mode of transportation that gets you from point A to point B. Cars can mark the distinct milestones that many people experience during their lives.

South Africans touched by the father's beautiful gesture

South African netizens responded with heartfelt comments on the TikTok post, pointing out how blessed the young woman was to have such a caring father.

@Nolitha MaGcwanini M replied:

"This is beautiful, guys. I am sad because my parents are no more to see how I have managed till now. But I am encouraged by these videos that no matter."

@Nomthi reacted:

"Priceless moments ."

@seipati ❤❤ said:

"You are so blessed. Congrats hun. I'm tearing up because my dad was not there when I was buying my cars."

@keitumetse commented:

"This is beautiful, maani❤️❤️."

@99061381820426 wrote:

"Who is chopping onions . Big blessings kutata."

@Gcinakazi N responded:

"Oh, nkosi yam. You're blessed, my dear."

Woman buys a new car and her father's reaction warms Mzansi's heart

In another story, Briefly News reported that our parents are the absolute best. Making your parents happy is the best feeling in the world, and anyone who still has doting parents should count their blessings.

A woman bought a car that made her father so proud that she won over the nation.

Jenny Ndlovu experienced pure joy after buying her Mercedes. However, her father's happiness made all of Mzansi smile. This man was living proof that parental pride is simply exceptional.

