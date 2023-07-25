A woman shared a touching tribute to her grandfather, showcasing their life spanning two decades

In the viral video, the lady showcased a heartwarming collection of photos capturing different stages of her life with her cherished grandfather

The post to her beloved grandad has taken the digital world by storm; Briefly News spoke to someone who also had a great relationship with his grandfather

A young lady showcased a collection of photographs capturing different stages of her life with her cherished umkhulu.

Woman's 20-year journey with her grandfather goes viral

TikTok user @liisa_nikani paid tribute to her granddad in a moving video which captures different stages of their life together. From her childhood adventures to her teenage milestones and now as a young adult, she honoured their precious bond. The images paint a beautiful picture of their journey together, filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories.

Watch the video below:

The video inspired many to reflect on their relationships with their grandparents. In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Ashton Vadivel says:

"My grandfather was amazing, he filled the role of a fatherly figure in my life. The bond we shared was like no other and I was blessed to have someone like him in my life. This video resonated with me because men like them have helped shape us"

Mzansi reacts to emotional TikTok video

As the TikTok video spread like wildfire, netizens couldn't help but feel moved by the genuine emotions it conveyed. Many viewers related to the treasured moments with their grandparents, sparking a wave of shared stories and feelings in the comments section:

@Sepa said:

"The best I have seen so far,may God open more doors for you."

@Tricy commented:

"Our parents are the most beautiful thing we have in this world."

@Gracia said:

"I hope he gets better soon."

@perry commented:

"Auntie was slaying since 80’s no be now. God bless this family."

@Brenda 178 said:

"awwwn , may God see him through."

@Gloria commented:

"Lucky are those that are proud of their fathers."

