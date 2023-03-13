Mzansi got all warm and fuzzy seeing a gogo taking part in the trending Bhebha dance challenge

The old woman performed fire the dance moves with her grandson and kept up without missing a beat

The heartwarming TikTok video is spreading quickly, and people are gushing over the vibey gogo

A gogo and her grandson participated in the trending 'Bhebha' dance challenge. Image: @kagiso.mogola

Source: TikTok

One gogo proved she is in touch with social media trends and showed her dance moves in a TikTok video. The woman was with her grandson, and they performed their choreographed routine to the hit Bacardi song, Bhebha.

Vibey gogo and her grandson get 214 000 views

The grandson, @kagiso.mogola, posted the video on his TikTok page, and more than 214 000 people viewed it. Mzansi loved how focused the granny was in nailing her moves, and the clip is approaching viral status.

Watch gogo moving to Bhebha in TikTok video below:

Netizens absolutely adored the cool gogo and wanted to see more of her beyond the 15 seconds clip. Their duo's close relationship shone through, and Mzansi told them in the comments.

@misslee968 said:

"You can tell gore Gog'Baddie doesn't have time for witchcraft."

@_mhmm.mm stated:

"Koko ke baddie ya Pitori ya khale ❤️"

@baneleshez_ mentioned:

"Pretoria grannies."

@hotness828 wrote:

"The aim is not to sweat, taking notes from granny."

@ofentsefentse6 added:

"I love this gran shame ❤️"

@nirel96 posted:

"Your granny is a baddie."

@manaileng commented:

"Koko ate and left no crumbs! OG baddie."

@noxolosigulahofficial said:

"Yoh please can we see gogo again, I was mopping the sky."

