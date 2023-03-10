A beautiful Nigerian woman took part in the trending Bacardi dance that was popularised by women from Pretoria

The stunner in leather pants gave it her best try and netizens critiqued her performance in the comments section

Her TikTok video was an online success and is close to a million views after it was posted three days ago

Source: TikTok

The Bacardi dance has gone international, and a Nigerian woman @ojinere_gracey participated in the viral craze. The lady performed the popular dance birthed in Pretoria like the girls from the capital city.

Video of woman's Bacardi moves get over 845 000 views on TikTok

The Naija babe posted the video on her TikTok page and it went viral. Some people admired the lady's stunning figure as she moved her body to the vibey music. The clip lasted for 31 seconds and that was enough time to win over a few followers.

Watch the Nigerian woman's impressive moves in the TikTok video below:

South Africans review the Nigerian woman's Bacardi dance

People said the woman nailed the challenge and some said her video was the best version they had ever seen.

@_misshr68 said:

"I tried this in my room, it was a total flop. I think even my teddy bear laughed."

@setlogolosamatebele commented:

"It always goes very well in a black skirt, let me go shop black skirt."

@siyyamarh shared:

"This is how good I am in my head."

@chikki_chori added:

"If I could do this. I'd NEVER EVER SIT DOWN ever again."

@sheiszai asked:

"Are you able to do it in slow motion, please? So I can practice."

@moskadesh asked:

"Can you pls do it with Bheba song?"

@philanincube69 mentioned:

"We have the winner the rest can seat down thank you."

@princessprecious099 said:

"The nyash is going with the beat.You killed it girl."

