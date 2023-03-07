Two school boys with "Joshua Doore" haircuts had an epic time on a school trip and amazed people online

The vibey boys blasted music from a huge speaker, energised and danced for their schoolmates

The TikTok video of the boys dancing gathered more than 1.7 million views, and their weird haircuts left people in stitches

Two school boys' vibey energy during a school trip went viral. Image: @smothobongumusa

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of two South African school boys having the time of their lives went viral. On their way to a school trip, the groovy boys danced to an amapiano song. They busted the cool moves at a pit stop outside the bus they travelled in.

Video of school boys busting amapiano dance moves goes viral

The TikTok video was posted by @smothobongumusa, and over a million Mzansi people were fascinated by the boys' strange haircuts. Netizens dubbed it the "Joshua Doore" haircut in the comments sections.

Watch vibey school boys in TikTok video below:

South Africans discuss school boys' confidence and energetic vibe

@eyekmdk said:

"It's the kissing of Joshua Doore for me."

@bradave7 posted:

"If we come back on earth after death please Lord bring me back to SA."

@thato_worldwide shared:

"School was never fun like this in my days."

@theblacksheepofsociety stated:

"I didn't know Joshua Doore could dance like this or that he even has a twin brother."

@lehlogonoloranks mentioned:

"You can never do anything to embarrass a 2k, that's what makes them dangerous."

@mrbugaso added:

"I'd be one of those carrying the speaker, but come test day I'm passing my bro. Kids, have fun but most importantly we pass. Danko!"

@lordtibax mentioned:

"Y'all are going to be Joshua Doore for real and it won't be funny no more. Speaking from experience."

@jamalshaha said:

"This kind of enjoyment must be illegal."

