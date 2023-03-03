One dance video went viral on TikTok after people were mesmerised by the young man's moves

The kid in the viral TikTok wore his uniform while showing off his amazing footwork to a fast gqom beat.

Online peeps couldn't stop raving about the video of the young man's talent as he got lit to a viral beat.

A TikTok video of a South African student dancing passionately went viral. The boy in the video was turning up to a gqom song.

A South African kid danced while wearing his school uniform and went TikTok viral. Image: TikTok.@tshepoojebhakamnandii

Source: UGC

The video showed the detail the boy put into his dance routine. People could see how much concentration he needed to do the complicated legwork involved in the dance.

TikTok creator gets praised for gqom dancing skills

A school kid, @tshepoojebhakamnandii, earned praise from people. The boy got over 500 000 views on the video as he did some moves to a gqom song.

South Africans give honest reviews of kid's dance

Mzansi peeps love dance videos, and people flooded the comments to let the boy know he was dancing very well. People even suggested that he take part in other dance challenges.

Steady commented:

"Smart moves, you are the best."

Lakay Lyza commented:

"I'd love a challenge with you bro not because I underestimate you, but because I admire your skills."

Blessing Moxe commented:

"Gqom is back."

Nonelela Ngaleka

"Wow."

user1671448493477rhandzu commented:

"You are killing it bro, yerrr."

Maphs love commented:

"Very neat mfanaka."

Shoba commented:

"This is exceptional, unswempu San!"

Vhundukai commented:

"Great bro, you killed it."

Mpho Anderson Khamal commented:

"Aliwal's finest."

KING☞SKILL

"Nah this guy is too smooth."

