The Bacardi dance challenge has so many creators on TikTok scrambling to get their viral moment on video

One lady decided to take part but showed people that she still needed to practice as she was not sure if she was doing it right

People were brutally honest about the dance she did but had compliments on other aspects of the video

The Bacardi dance challenge continues to be a South African favourite dance trend. The routine requires an impeccable sense of rhythm - one lady couldn't get into it.

A woman did the Bacardi dance challenge and went viral for failing. Image: TikTok/@nonnybae_sa

The video got attention as people were more interested in the outfit she chose to wear. People assured the lady that the video was not completely bad as she and Mzansi were more interested in her outfit.

Woman's failed Bacardi dance challenge goes TikTok viral for different reason

One lady, @nonnybae_sa, showed people that the Bacardi dance is much more complicated than it looks. The dancer in the video wore denim short-shorts and a T-shirt paired with bright lime green socks and sneakers.

The woman wasn't able to do the Bacardi dance challenge correctly. Many people noticed her move in the clip below but admitted that her shorts made the video worth watching.

South African distracted by woman's beauty while trying to do Bacardi challenge

Barcardi is a dance trend, and people in the comments were not shy to let the lady know that she did not do the challenge well. Many people told her that her shorts were enough to keep people entertained even though she did not do the dance right.

Palesa Lerato commented:

"Your shorts are doing better than you."

Lama commented:

"Should we call an ambulance, are you ok?"

jeanneHumeirah commented:

"Whatttt do you really want from us?"

Tracy_Lerato commented:

"The moment you looked at yourself, ay ngeke sisi."

user4943959054185 commented:

"Its jumping the electric fence and getting hurt while on loadshedding."

ntokozomaluleka commented:

"Ngathi o thukile [It's like you are scraed]."

Cutepixelbun

"It's giving "stroke" vibes."

Limpopo matrics do flawless Bacardi dance, leaves SA impressed in viral clip

Briefly News reported that a recent viral video showed Currro high school students from Polokwane having fun. The group of girls were doing the popular Bacardi dance challenge.

People immediately recognised their dance moves as Bacardi and could not stop fawning over them.

A TikTok video got thousands of views as people were amazed to see Northen Academy High School learners doing Barcardi, a dance move popular on the app. In the video, they executed the Bacardi dance with great ease.

