A beautiful lady dancing to a Nigerian song as a way to save herself from boredom has stirred massive reactions online

With a shirt and jeans complemented by her simple hairstyle, the young woman slowly rocked her waist with a bright smile

Nigerians in her comment section affirmed her beauty as many men jostled hard for her attention

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young Nigerian lady with natural hair made into two side buns made a video of her dance moves.

She combined the popular reverse TikTok dance with some trending Killimajaro moves.

The hun captioned the video 'bored' to suggest what influenced her decision to make the video.

People said the lady was naturally beautiful. Image: @cindy_boo

Source: UGC

Lady's dance moves get attention

Many people in her comment section said that she was, indeed, beautiful. A man directly professed his love to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video, posted by @cindy_boo, below:

When writing this report, the video garnered over 400 comments with more than 27,000 likes.

Evnz said:

"Thank God I'm in love with you already."

kettlecane asked:

"Hun, are you from Anambra state?"

user9487463625231 complimented her:

"Nothing. Let me tell you, you owned this song."

Make the world reacted and asked her:

"Hi pretty, you are naturally beautiful. Can we be friends?"

ifechukwukelvim said:

"Looking good dear, every man's dream."

De_Nation foundz left a flirty comment:

"Normally, you're fine, no lie."

Nwa Rock commented and said he repeated the clip:

"Lovely. I watched this more than five times."

Lady in braids dances, gets attention from gents on social media

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian lady named @omooba501 had many men commenting on her dance video after she gently shook her waist in an online clip.

Playing a sound with lyrics that said, 'grace works wonders', the lady danced as she focused the camera on her curves.

The babe, dressed in a gown and long braids, smiled as she vibed to the song. The short video showed her whining her waist and shaking her behind in a way that got people's attention. Some gents tried to get her attention and flirted with her online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng