A young teacher took out her hairstyling tools to help her students get ready for their picture day

The educator shared a video of herself helping her students on TikTok, noting that the queue for hairstyling was rather long

The online community adored the kind gesture the teacher had offered her picture-ready students

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A teacher made sure her students were ready to have the pictures taken by styling their hair. Images: @amanda_mncube/TikTok, @mncube_amanda/Instagram

Source: UGC

A teacher shared that she had to step into another profession when she helped style her students' hair for their picture day.

Amanda Mncube, who goes by Ms M on her social media platforms, posted a wholesome video on TikTok of herself getting some students picture-ready by seeing to their edges.

In the video, the teacher brushes the fine hair with a toothbrush. She also allows a student to lend a helping hand while she is seeing to one of her students.

Noting that the queue for her hairstyling was "insane," Amanda stated on the popular social media platform:

"POV: It's picture day at your school, and your kids hired you to become their unpaid hairstylist."

Watch the video below:

Social media users in awe of the teacher's kind gesture

The online community commented on Amanda's post, stating that the educator warmed their hearts with her act of kindness.

Aiming to hold similar values as Amanda, @user1321541007226 said:

"I aspire to be such a teacher too."

@sanelisiweasande told the teacher:

"This is beautiful, Sisi. For them, it lasts a lifetime."

@esther_okon also responded to the video with positivity:

"The real definition of a teacher. May God bless you, my sister."

@michelle_____________ said to Ms M:

"You were born for this."

Teacher wows South Africans with her outfits

In February, Briefly News reported that a young South African teacher gained online fame after a TikTok video showcasing her stylish outfit went viral.

The video shared by @blantina32 shows the beautiful educator presenting before the class and rocking a black and white blouse paired with beige wide-leg formal pants and white court high heels.

Many netizens flooded the teacher's post with adoration and love as they complimented her good looks and impressive outfit.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News