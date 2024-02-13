One teacher decided to give her misbehaving Grade Four learner a silent treatment for two days

The educator did not speak to the pupils, her means of communication were limited to the board, for which she wrote instructions to them

The online community reacted to the punishment, with many hilariously feeling sorry for the learners

A Grade 4 teacher gave her learners a silent treatment after misbehaving. Images: @ms.fifi_to_you

A primary school teacher gave her learners a silent treatment, saying they needed to learn manners.

@ms.fifi_to_you took to her TikTok account to show how her Grade Four pupils reacted to the punishment. In the clip, the teacher wrote a message on the board before the school came in.

She instructed the learners to do their morning prayer themselves without her leading it as usual. She added that they would speak to each other once they learned good manners.

During break time, the teacher stood up and went to the bard to instruct the pupils to leave her class.

"Get out of my class now."

The kids did as they were instructed. Out of interest, the online users asked how long the silent treatment lasted. The teacher said two days.

Teacher gives pupils silent treatment

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers felt sorry for the kids

The video garnered over 17k likes, with many TikTok users feeling hilariously sorry for the kids.

@sakhileditsele joked:

"I'd love to know how it went until you broke the silence. You broke the silence, right? I'm stressed for them."

@Asie.Mjoko shared:

"Getting silent treatment from a teacher used to STRESS me!!"

@Reba said:

"Lols I’m stressed out on their behalf."

@Lulu_Loot_Love laughed:

"Love this "

TikTok video of school kids misbehaving goes viral

