Skomota, real name Ngwana Sesi, got a taste of the soft life recently as he got treated to some self-care

A video of the TikTok dancer visiting a massage parlour trended online, and people made jokes about it

The dancer is not new to controversy as he often makes headlines for his odd behaviour and people apparently scamming him

Skomota's newfound fame is rewarding him with a soft life. The famous TikTok dancer was caught on video sipping wine and getting the 5-star treatment at a massage parlour recently.

Skomota is living his best life

Ngwana Sesi, nicknamed Skomota, was in his self-care era when he and a group of friends visited a massage parlour.

In the video posted by @_BlackZA, Skomota can be seen receiving back massages, getting his feet rubbed, sipping wine and getting his manicure and pedicure.

"Hlabirwa is living life! Skomota on his soft life era Dankie Ngwana sesi," the X user captioned the post.

Mzansi pokes fun at Skomota

Netizens poked fun at Skomota, and many questioned whether he was even aware of the life he was currently living.

Skomota is no stranger to controversy, often grabbing headlines for his odd behaviour and speculations that his team might be scamming him.

@SivuyileHD:

"Don't they have a make-up artist at this establishment?"

@tedajyqa58879:

"How old is Skomota guys, I'm confused."

@Flower_Hort:

"Is he even aware what is happening in his life?"

@Morakane4182591:

"Reality show loading."

@Tdker:

"Is not make sure."

@TuladiesAfrika:

"Manje what's with the soundtrack ya Lion King."

@annah_manaka:

"He is still poking his nose."

@Iggy_molefe78:

"Nice. I can't wait for his next interview about this."

@TKMotene:

"Zaka can't change that Oke!"

Skomota accused of scamming people

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skomota was said to be back to normal after his recent dancing video, where he froze in the middle of his performance.

The TikTok sensation was recorded speaking over the phone and having a normal conversation with a friend. Mzansi was in stitches over Skomo's demeanour, with many stunned that he appeared normal.

