Mpumelelo Mseleku fuelled speculation by resharing a mysterious woman's clip on his Instagram Stories

This comes after previous reports that Mpumelelo and his wife, Amahle Gasela, had broken up

Briefly News shared details about the woman whose video was reshared by the Izingane Zes'thembu star

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Mpumelelo Mseleku fuelled speculation with his Instagram post. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mpumelelo “Sbindi” Mseleku has sparked fresh speculation about his love life after resharing an unknown woman's video on his Instagram Stories.

The Izingane Zes'thembu star has often found his relationships under public scrutiny. Like his father, popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, Mpumelelo has openly embraced a polygamous lifestyle. However, his romantic journey has not been without its fair share of drama.

According to previous reports, Mpumelelo and his wife, Amahle Gasela, reportedly parted ways amid tensions involving his mother, Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku. While neither has publicly shared much about the current state of their relationship, recent social media activity has once again put Mpumelelo's private life in the spotlight.

Mpumelelo Mseleku shares mystery woman's clip

On Wednesday, 10 June 2026, Mpumelelo reposted a video that South African woman Nosipho Ngcobo had originally shared on her Instagram Stories.

In the short selfie clip, Nosipho can be seen wearing a doily bucket hat while admiring herself in the camera before pouting and flashing a smile.

See the screenshot below:

Mpumelelo Mseleku reshared Nosipho Ngcobo's Instagram story. Image: ms.nyuswa

Source: Instagram

Sbindi reshared the video on his Instagram stories without any caption or explanation, sparking speculation that she could be the new woman in his life.

See the screenshot below:

Mpumelelo Mseleku reshared an unknown woman's Instagram story amid an alleged split from his wife. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing, neither Mpumelelo nor Nosipho had publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

Who is Nosipho Ngcobo?

According to her Instagram bio, the woman whose Instagram story was reshared by Mpumelelo Mseleku is an entrepreneur who specialises in selling 100% human hair.

Nosipho Ngcobo also offers a hair wash and treatment service for an affordable R80.

See the screenshot below:

Mpumelelo Mseleku reshared Nosipho Ngcobo's Instagram story. Image: ms.nyuswa

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku reshared Nosipho Ngcobo's Instagram story. Image: ms.nyuswa

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku's relationship history

Over the years, Mpumelelo Mseleku has dated several women. He dated his first baby mama, Vuyokazi Nciweni, with whom he shares two daughters and initially planned to enter into an isithembu with her. She eventually parted ways and, as of 6 August 2024, is engaged to Xolani Sabelo.

One of his early fiancées, alongside Vuyokazi, was Nompumelelo Makhanya, with whom he also shares a child.

Mpumelelo is currently with Tirelo Kale, his long-term girlfriend and baby mama, who was expected to be his first wife, though lobola was paid for Amahle Gasela. The current state of his relationship with Amahle Gisela is unknown following rumours of a split.

Mpumelelo Mseleku reportedly unfollows Amahle Gasela

Sbindi Mseleku resharing another woman's Instagram story on his account isn't the only recent social media activity that has raised eyebrows.

Briefly News previously reported that Mpumelelo Mseleku allegedly unfollowed his fiancée, Amahle Gasela, on Instagram.

Mpumelelo paid lobola to Amahle Gasela in July 2025. In episodes of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9, his mother, MaYeni, said she was excluded, and as a result, she does not recognise Amahle.

Source: Briefly News