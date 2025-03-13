Mzansi's favourite reality TV show Izingane Zes'thembu is back for another season

Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mama Tirelo Kale unpacked what viewers should expect from the upcoming season

The new third season of the reality TV show will premiere on Sunday, 25 May 2025 on Mzansi Magic

Reality TV star Tirelo Kale opened up about the new season of 'Izingane Zes'thembu.' Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mzansi we are in for a treat! earlier on Briefly News reported that our favourite reality TV show Izingane Zes'thembu is back for another season which is set to premiere on Sunday, 25 May 2025 on Mzansi Magic.

According to Daily Sun Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mama Tirelo Kale recently unpacked about her journey on the new season and what fans should expect from her and the show.

Kale also revealed to the publication that she was coming back with a lot of growth on season three.

She said:

"All I can tell you is that this season is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions. There's so much realisation of a lot of things. I would also like to let people know that there is some growth that they can expect from me."

Tirelo also revealed that she doesn't know why she is still with Mpumelelo after many netizens on social media questioned their relationship with others, wondering why she doesn't leave the boy.

"My response to this question is that I also don't know why I'm still with him. I honestly don't know. I don't want to lie because when you love someone, you love them. People can;t even convince you to stop loving them."

Here's what to expect

Mzansi Magic's publicist Irvin Pooe previously shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele what viewers can expect in the upcoming season:

"It’s that time again! Izingane Zes’Thembu is back for Season 3 and the drama is on another level! The Mseleku siblings are in a full-on battle for love, respect and independence. But with secrets spilling and hearts being crushed, how will they achieve the peace that they all wish for?

"This season, the Mseleku siblings are giving us a deeper look into what it’s really like growing up in a household ‘yesithembu.’ The kids are all grown up now and stepping into full adulthood, building stronger connections but facing even tougher challenges along the way."

