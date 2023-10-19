Polygamy is the practice or custom of having more than one wife at the same time

This lifestyle recently shot into the spotlight after former President Jacob Zuma became the first president in the country to openly practise it

To shed light on this intriguing lifestyle, Briefly News spoke to Musa Mseleku and explored the lives of several well-known families who actively engage in polygamy

After former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure as the First Citizen of the country, many were left with an unquenched curiosity to know more about the polygamous lifestyle that he openly practised.

By examining his experience and that of a few other famous faces who practise polygamy, we hope to provide a glimpse into the complexities and dynamics of their lives.

Jacob Zuma's choice to lead a polygamous lifestyle left many people curious about the practice.

Jacob Zuma: The President of Polygamy

Former president Jacob Zuma, known affectionately as Nxamalala, has not only made headlines for his political career, but also for his colourful personal life.

With a total of four known wives, namely Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo, Nompumelelo Ntuli, Thobeka Stacy Mabhija and Gloria Bongekile Ngema, Zuma's private life has become as notorious as his public one.

He recently made waves in the media once again by taking another spouse, Nonkanyiso Conco, who is a cast member of .

Together, they have a son, further adding to Zuma's growing family.

Despite his controversial personal life, Zuma prides himself on maintaining strong relationships with all of his children from his various households, according to a close family friend. The main homestead in Nkandla serves as a safe haven for his children, who are scattered across the country.

It is a place where they can come together, find solace and strengthen their bond as a family. Zuma has openly expressed his belief in the importance of fostering unity among his children, as he hopes that even after he is no longer alive, a solid family structure will remain.

According to a source close to the family and known to Briefly News, the smooth-talking charmer that is Jacob Zuma has even mentioned that he's not ready to slow down and would consider taking another wife if the opportunity presented itself.

This statement only adds to the intrigue surrounding his personal life and the media's fascination with his relationships.

Whether one agrees with his choices or not, there is no denying that Jacob Zuma's private life has become just as captivating as his political career.

Musa Mseleku: The Godfather of Polygamy

Musa Mseleku, a relatively new face in the spotlight, has quickly gained the title of the Godfather of Polygamy.

His fame skyrocketed after the success of his hit show, , which provides a detailed look into his polygamous life with his four wives.

As a successful businessman, Mseleku's wealth stems from his involvement in the taxi industry and various other ventures. However, he has also made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, along with his beautiful wives and children.

Musa Mseleku has a reality TV show that details his polygamous lifestyle.

Not satisfied with just one show, Mseleku has expanded his influence by launching spinoff series, such as Mnakwethu. The show follows Mseleku as he assists other married men in introducing a second wife to their existing partner.

Additionally, Mzansi Magic has approved and aired Izingane zeS'thembu, which focuses on Mseleku's older children and their experiences within the polygamous family structure.

In an interview with Briefly News, Mseleku shared his perspective on polygamy, emphasising that it's about growing his family and continuing his legacy.

When asked about his criteria for choosing a wife, Mseleku expressed the importance of finding someone who understands and embraces the concept of isithembu (polygamy).

He values independent thinkers who prioritise the family, preferably with an educational background. Family is a driving force in Mseleku's life and it serves as a constant motivation for all his endeavours.

He described the lifestyle as difficult because he made an effort to be present in all his households.

“I don’t want to be an absent father.”

Responding to whether he was ready to take on another wife, the businessman jokingly said:

“I’m on my final leg now.”

Interestingly, Mseleku's eldest son, Mpumelelo, has also stepped into the spotlight and openly expressed his desire to carry on his father's polygamous legacy.

Already embracing this lifestyle, Mpumelelo is currently involved with two girlfriends, further solidifying his commitment to the family tradition.

The Mseleku family's journey into polygamy has captivated audiences and sparked discussions about the dynamics and complexities of such relationships.

Musa Mseleku's rise to fame as the godfather of polygamy, along with his family's involvement in the entertainment industry, has undoubtedly made them a prominent and intriguing presence in the media space.

King Monada: The Playboy of Polygamy

King Monada, real name Khutso Steven Kgatle, recently made headlines by introducing his second wife to the public.

The talented musician and music producer has never shied away from expressing his love and affection for both of his wives on various social media platforms.

However, what truly sets King Monada apart is the stark contrast between his two partners in terms of their physical appearances.

In the realm of polygamy, men tend to choose wives who possess similar traits, leading to the belief that individuals have a specific "type" and tend to stick to it.

Yet, King Monada defies conventional wisdom by embracing the diversity in his relationships. His wives, though equally cherished, do not look the same at all.

This unconventional approach to polygamy has sparked immense curiosity and fascination among fans and the public alike. People are intrigued by King Monada's ability to appreciate and love two individuals who possess such contrasting physical features.

It challenges the idea that physical appearance is the sole determining factor in a person's choice of partner.

King Monada is open about his polygamous lifestyle.

By openly celebrating the uniqueness of his wives, King Monada not only showcases his own open-mindedness but also encourages others to embrace diversity in relationships.

King Monada's unapologetic display of love for his wives serves as a powerful reminder that love should be celebrated in all its forms. His ability to appreciate and cherish the unique qualities of each partner sets an example to others to embrace diversity and individuality within their own relationships.

Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi: The Bad Boy of Polygamy

Euphonik, the renowned DJ and property owner, has always maintained a veil of privacy around his polygamous lifestyle, leaving much speculation and curiosity among his fans and the public.

While limited information is available, it is known that at one point, he had two wives named Aurelia Nxumalo and Kholeka Qiniso. However, recent reports have suggested that Euphonik's relationship with one of his wives has become strained, leading to a legal battle over their shared children.

Euphonik stays private about being married to two wives.

According to the Sunday World, Euphonik and his estranged wife found themselves embroiled in a court dispute. The details surrounding this legal battle remain undisclosed, leaving the public to wonder about the circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation.

In the midst of this controversy, The Citizen has reported that Euphonik has allegedly replaced his estranged wife with a new partner, although her identity remains unknown.

This revelation has only added fuel to the already burning fire of speculation surrounding Euphonik's personal life.

The secrecy surrounding Euphonik's polygamous lifestyle has undoubtedly contributed to the intrigue and fascination surrounding his relationships. While some may view his choices as unconventional or controversial, it is important to remember that individuals have the right to pursue relationships that align with their personal beliefs and values.

Briefly News once reported on Euphonik’s wives during happier times, three years ago.

The wives were spotted partying it up at a festival to celebrate World Champagne Day.

