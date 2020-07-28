Nonkanyiso Conco bio: age, child, Zuma, wedding, photos, profile

Nonkanyiso Conco is a famous Vuma FM presenter and philanthropist. She campaigns for the preservation of the Zulu traditions. Few people were surprised to learn that the former Mzansi president, Jacob Zuma, wanted to have a seventh wife. However, they were startled to discover that Nonkanyiso Conco would be his new bride. The 52-year-gap between them made their love affair a bit strange.

Nonkanyiso Conco is a radio personality. Photo: @محمد السيسي.

Source: Facebook

Nonkanyiso Conco delivered Zuma's son at Busamed Hillcrest Hospital on 12th April 2018 through cesarean section. She reportedly checked into the Durban-based hospital as "Mrs. Zuma" since Zuma has paid her lobola. The boy's birthday was also Zuma's 76th birthday. The hospital closed a section of the maternity ward, and Zuma visited the place three times with his guards. Recent reports have it that they have parted ways. Conco now acts on The Real Housewives of Durban.

Nonkanyiso Conco's profile summary

Full name : Nonkanyiso Conco

: Nonkanyiso Conco Famous as: Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancée

Jacob Zuma's ex-fiancée Date of birth : 18th December 1991

: 18th December 1991 Place of birth : Durban, South Africa.

: Durban, South Africa. Age : 29 years old (as of 2020)

: 29 years old (as of 2020) Career: Radio host, entrepreneur, actress, and philanthropist

Radio host, entrepreneur, actress, and philanthropist Nationality : South African

: South African Marital status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Religion : Christian

: Christian Height : 5 feet 7 inches

: 5 feet 7 inches Facebook:

Twitter: @la_conco

Nonkanyiso Conco's biography

Nonkanyiso Conco's age is 29 years as of 2020. She was born in Matatiele, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on 18th December 1991. The lady attended Haythorne High School in Woodlands, Pietermaritzburg, in 2011 and journalism and media degree from IIE Varsity College in 2015.

She is a mentor for women and youths. Photo: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Nonkanyiso Conco Zuma worked as a reporter/photographer at Independent Newspapers from 2013 to 2014. She has been a presenter/producer at Vuma FM from August 2010 to date. Additionally, the lady is also the founder and CEO of LaConco Naturals.

Not only is she one of The Real Housewives of Durban cast members but she is also a mentor for youths. Conco runs a mentorship program called Sikhanyisa Isizwe (Enlightening the Nation), and her LaConco brand hosts seminars called Women in Conversation.

Nonkanyiso has worked for several Pietermaritzburg-based organizations, including uMgungundlovu FM (presenter) and Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development (NCYD) in Pietermaritzburg (director).

NCYD promotes and preserves the Zulu cultural practice of testing women's virginity. She participated in the annual reed dance. The ritual requires young Zulu women to dance before their king and present him with reeds to prove their virginity.

Nonkanyiso Conco's co-wives

Zuma's wives are Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo, Bongi Ngema, and Tobeka Madiba. He divorced Nompumelelo Ntuli and sent her out of his Nkandla compound over allegations that she almost poisoned him. The former president also divorced Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 1998. Meanwhile, Kate Mantsho from Mozambique committed suicide in 2000.

The former president has more than 20 children, including those he sired out of wedlock. Conco and her baby did not qualify for presidential benefits like protection and finances. Zuma was to make private arrangements for their welfare since the state only catered the children he had when he was president.

Conco runs her own beauty brand. Photo: @Irismedias225

Source: Facebook

Nonkanyiso Conco and Zuma split

Nonkanyiso Conco's friends revealed that her romance with Zuma started in 2013. She visited his Nkandla home since she was 19 and called him as uBaba (father). After the lobola payments and the boy's birth, Mzansi never heard of Zuma and Nonkanyiso Conco's wedding. What happened to them?

Conco and Zuma parted ways in 2019. She moved out of his home in December shortly after Zuma's last visit. Nonkanyiso rented a house at Zimbali’s plush Hilltop Private Estate in Durban. The couple's relationship strained Nonkanyiso and her father's relationship when it gained the media's attention.

It is alleged that Fartescue Conco was upset with Zuma for not fulfilling all the marriage rites and other traditions regarding Nonkanyiso Conco's baby. Nonkanyiso also posted on Instagram that she was raising her son without the help of his father. Fartescue said:

My only sin was to ask Zuma to come to me as her dad when he wanted to pay lobola and to come and talk to me after he impregnated my daughter. He never did. Instead, he paid lobola to Nonka’s mother.

Later, Nonkanyiso said:

One of the best lessons I've learnt from my fiancé is emotional intelligence; hence I've kept silent because I know my truth and who I am and not what the media has insinuated.

Nonkanyiso Conco's photos

The Vuma FM presenter's online photos reveal her personality. In most of her pictures, the lady wears a calm, glowing face or a lovely smile that tempts you to smile back.

1. She is a fashionista

She is fashionable. Photo: @directmagci

Source: Facebook

You can borrow some trending plus-size dressing styles from her. Nonkanyiso's confidence in her skin, body type, and personality inspire more women to love their natural beauty.

2. Nonkanyiso is true to her roots

The lady loves her culture. Photo: @Peoplesmag225

Source: Facebook

Nonkanyiso occasionally wears traditional outfits to pay tribute to the African culture.

4. Conco is not a fan of the camera

She is photogenic. Photo: @Lucia Mabale

Source: Facebook

She rarely takes pictures or refrains from posting them online. Her photographers keenly choose the background, lighting, posture, make-up, and more.

5. Nonkanyiso is an inspiration to many

She is a mentor. Photo: @therealhousewivesofdurban1

Source: Instagram

The lady encourages youths and women to reset their lifestyles and refuel their souls. Nonkanyiso did not allow the negative publicity of her relationship with Zuma to bring her down.

Nonkanyiso Conco has a strong personality that enables her to withstand storms in her life. No one expected her to venture into the entertainment world.

READ ALSO: Laura Donnelly: 15 fascinating facts about The Nevers actor

Briefly.co.za also shared 15 fascinating facts about The Nevers actor, Laura Donnelly. The Irish actress hails from Belfast, a small town in UK's Northern Ireland. Her family now lives in Scotland.

The actress is dating an English screenwriter and playwright. They live under the same roof as they plan to officiate their marriage someday.

Source: Briefly.co.za