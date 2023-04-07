The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube commemorated Good Friday in a unique procession with fellow KZN politicians

DURBAN - The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube set tongues wagging on Friday, 7 April.

The KZN premiere, along with other Christian worshipers, carried a cross while walking in the streets of Durban.

The Good Friday procession served as a remembrance ceremony of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Helping Dube-Ncube carry the cross was the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Super Zuma and eTheKwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

The acting Director-General Sibusiso Ngubane and Chairperson of the Governance and Human Resources Committee, Nkosenhle Madlala, were also part of the procession

KZN premier attends Good Friday service outside Durban City Hall.

Joined by the Diakonia Council of Churches, Dube-Ncube went to the Durban City Hall for DCC's annual ecumenical Good Friday Service.

According to a statement released by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, the theme for the service was "A quest for life in all abundance”.

According to The South African, when speaking on the significance of Good Friday and the crucifixion of Jesus, Premier Dube-Ncube said:

“It is the most solemn day of the Christian calendar.”

St Engenas sect of ZCC to descend on Moria for Easter pilgrimage after 3-year pause, ZCC-star won’t attend

In another story, Briefly News reported that two Zion Christian Church (ZCC) factions have different plans for the long Easter weekend.

While the St Engenas ZCC are gearing up to make its annual pilgrimage to the church's holy city of Moria, the other branch, the ZCC-Star, has decided to sit this year out.

According to News24, ZCC spokesperson Ephriam Mafetsa said that there will be no official ceremony in Moria, but did not offer a reason why.

The lack of an official ceremony has not dissuaded the St Engenas ZCC branch, whose symbol is the dove. Engenas branch is expected to hold a small-sized prayer meeting in the church's holy city.

