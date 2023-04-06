Easter weekend is around the corner and the St Engenas branch of the Zion Christian Church is preparing for its annual pilgrimage

ZCC announced that there would be no official ceremony in the church's holy city of Moria, but that hasn't stopped St Engenas' plans

The St Engenas branch's pilgrimage will be the first time worshippers will set foot in Moria in three years

MORIA - Two Zion Christian Church (ZCC) factions have different plans for the long Easter weekend.

The St Engenas branch of ZCC will make its pilgrimage to Zion City, Moria, over the Easter weekend. Image: @GovernmentZA/Twitter &Jean-Noel DE SOY/Getty Images

While the St Engenas ZCC are gearing up to make its annual pilgrimage to the church's holy city of Moria, the other branch, the ZCC-Star, has decided to sit this year out.

According to News24, ZCC spokesperson Ephriam Mafetsa said that there will be no official ceremony in Moria, but did not offer a reason why.

St Engenas ZCC moves forward with pilgrimage plans despite ACC announcement

The lack of an official ceremony has not dissuaded the St Engenas ZCC branch, whose symbol is the dove. Engenas branch is expected to hold a small-sized prayer meeting in the church's holy city.

This Easter weekend will be the first time that Moria will be filled with worshippers as the pilgrimage had a three-year break following the Covid-19 outbreak, SABC News reported.

South Africans concerned about safety on the roads during the pilgrimage

While some celebrated the pilgrimage's return, others feared the likelihood of accident-related deaths.

Below are some comments:

Inger Murrish commented:

"And a couple of horrible road accidents, as is usually the case on this pilgrimage. Drive safely."

Letlotlo Aaron Thabo Maupa said:

"This is good news"

Sma Tsotetsi wished:

"Safe travels. Pray for all of us."

Litaba Samuel Molele celebrated:

"COVID-19 is done and dusted."

Matshetse Mogotsi cautioned:

"Guys, be careful on the road, speed kills."

