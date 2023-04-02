A veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin was murdered at his home during a home invasion on Friday

Gordin was an editor at The Sunday Independent and authored an unauthorised biography on Jacob Zuma

Tributes are pouring in from SA citizens on social media and many are posting theories about the robbery

Jeremy Gordin was killed during a robbery at his home. Image: @SABreakingNews and @MDNnewss

JOHANNESBURG - The police are investigating the robbery and murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin.

The 70-year-old was killed during a home invasion at his Parkview home in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Gordin's family was travelling in Cape Town and became concerned when he wasn't replying to messages.

According to News24, a friend entered the house locked from the outside and discovered Gordin's covered body in the ransacked home.

The police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that no arrests have been made, but a manhunt for the suspects is underway, reported TimesLIVE.

Jeremy Gordin's work as a journalist

The deceased journalist was the Director of the Justice Project at Witwatersrand (WITS) University and an editor at The Star and Sunday Independent.

Gordin was the author of Zuma: A Biography and co-authored A Long Night's Damage and The Infernal Tower.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Citizens online react to Gordin's death

Avidesh Raghubar said:

"Crime, poverty, collapsing infrastructure and healthcare, and declining economy are all products of the incompetent and corrupt ANC government, whose ministers masquerade as freedom fighters."

Njabulo Lunga stated:

"The robbery was a cover-up."

Anthony Mohamed mentioned:

"What a joke. 'Robbery gone wrong'. Only in SA. Criminals come to rob and will kill."

Thapelo Qholosha commented:

"May his soul rest in peace. He was a very good man. I've learned a lot from his teachings."

Joe Zulu added:

"This is just too much. Bad people have absolute control over the good ones.And the blood continues to flow unabated."

Whitney Moichela wrote:

"This is sad. May his family be comforted. Condolences."

