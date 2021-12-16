Tony Romo's net worth, age, children, wife, salary, retirement, profiles

Tony Romo has made a big name for himself in the National Football League. He is a former quarterback who played for 14 seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. After retiring from football, he began his career in television as a sports analyst. So how much is Tony Romo's net worth?

Candice Crawford and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony attends the 4th Annual NFL Honors at Phoenix Convention Center on January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.

How well do you know Tony Romo? Here is everything you should know about the former National Football League star who has been the talk of the town lately.

Profile summary

Full name: Antonio Ramiro Romo

Antonio Ramiro Romo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21st of April 1980

21st of April 1980 Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States of America

San Diego, California, United States of America Tony Romo's age: 41 years (As of 2021)

41 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mexican

Mexican Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 2 feet 2 inches( 188 centimetres)

2 feet 2 inches( 188 centimetres) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Joan Jakubowski

Joan Jakubowski Father: Ramiro Romo Jr.

Ramiro Romo Jr. Siblings: Joscelyn Romo, Danielle Romo

Joscelyn Romo, Danielle Romo Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Candice Crawford

Candice Crawford Tony Romo's kids: Jones McCoy Romo, Rivers Romo, Hawkins Crawford Romo

Jones McCoy Romo, Rivers Romo, Hawkins Crawford Romo Occupation: Former NFL player and sports analyst

Former NFL player and sports analyst Tony Romo's net worth: $70 million

$70 million Instagram: @tony.romo

@tony.romo Twitter: @tonyromo

Biography

How old is Tony Romo? He was born on the 21st of April 1980 in San Diego, California, United States of America. As of 2021, he is 41 years old, and his star sign is Taurus.

His father, Ramiro Jr., was in the Navy and was stationed at the San Diego Naval Base during Tony's birth. The Ramiro family later moved to Burlington, Wisconsin. There, Ramiro worked as a carpenter while his wife Joan worked as a grocery store clerk.

Is Tony Romo Italian or Mexican?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony speaks onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas.

Antonio hails from a Mexican background. His paternal grandfather Ramiro Sr. emigrated from Múzquiz Municipality of Coahuila, in north-eastern Mexico, to San Antonio, Texas. Tony's mother, Joan Jakubowski, is of German and Polish ancestry.

Education

The former NFL star went to Burlington High School, Wisconsin. There he was very active in sports. He was a quarterback in the school's football team. He also played basketball, golf and Tennis. After high school, he joined Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Does Tony Romo speak Spanish?

Growing up, Tony attended an English-speaking school, and his household only spoke English. He, therefore, does not speak Spanish now but intends to learn it in the future with the help of his paternal grandfather, who believes his grandson will have no difficulty picking up the language.

Career

Tony played for the NCAA Division I-AA Eastern Illinois Panthers football team in university. He was ranked second in his division in passing efficiency as a sophomore.

Tony Romo's stats

These are his stats:

Pass attempts: 4,335

4,335 Completion percentage : 65.3

: 65.3 TD–INT: 248–117

248–117 Passer rating: 97.1

97.1 Tony Romo's passing yards: 34,183

Career achievements

The following are his careers achievements:

4× Pro Bowl selection (2006, 2007, 2009, 2014)

Second-team All Pro (2014)

NFC passing yards leader (2009)

NFC passing touchdowns leader (2007)

NFL passer rating leader (2014)

NFL completion percentage leader (2014)

2× NFC passer rating leader (2007, 2014)

3× FedEx Air Player of the Week (Week 1, 2007, Week 13, 2007, Week 5, 2013)

2× NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Ed Block Courage Award (2011)

Tony Romo's playoff record

The former NFL star was 2-4 in the playoffs in his career. He had a win percentage of .333 with a completion of 114.

Who is Tony Romo's wife?

Candice Crawford and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony attends the 4th Annual NFL Honors at Phoenix Convention Center on January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback is married to Candice Crawford, an American model. The two tied the knot in 2011 while Tony was at the prime of his career. Their wedding reception was even Cowboys-themed. Antonio eventually went on to play for the Cowboys for six more seasons. He is now a very successful NFL broadcaster on CBS.

Tony Romo's family consists of his wife and his three children. His first child, Hawkins Crawford, was born in 2012, while his second Rivers, born in 2014 and his last Jones McCoy was born in 2017.

Was Tony Romo married to Jessica Simpson?

While they dated for a year and a half, Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo never married. They started dating in November 2007 when she was still amid her split from Nick Lachey.

How much is Tony Romo worth?

Antonio made a fortune as a football player. He has a net worth of $70 million. Tony Romo's salary stands at more than $1 million for each of his 16 regular-season games in 2020: $1.09 million per broadcast.

Tony Romo's Hall of Fame

It goes without saying that Antonio's statistics dwarf those belonging to most Hall of Fame quarterbacks. That, of course, is largely irrelevant because the game has changed dramatically throughout the last half-century. Passing stats aren't comparable from era to era.

Tony Romo's net worth results from his hard work and talent. He is an inspiration to all football players around the world.

