Joe Montana is a household name when it comes to American professional football. The Pennsylvania-born legend has made an enormous impact in the world of sports. His successful career has seen him amass huge wealth, and today, he is one of the wealthiest sports players. So, how much is Joe Montana's net worth?

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana fires up the crowd during a break in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: John Sleezer

Source: Getty Images

He is celebrated as the greatest selection player and the best quarterback in NFL history. Joe Montana's net worth is speculated to be about $100 million, which he accumulated from NFL contracts and business investments. His incredible journey as a footballer remains one full of admiration.

Joe Montana profile summary

Full name: Joe Montana

Joe Montana Nickname: The Golden great, Joe Cool and Comeback kid, Bird Legs

The Golden great, Joe Cool and Comeback kid, Bird Legs Year of birth: June 11, 1956

June 11, 1956 Joe Montana's age: 65 years as of 2021

65 years as of 2021 Place of birth: New Eagle, Pennsylvania

New Eagle, Pennsylvania Nationality: American

American Famous as: American footballer

American footballer Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Height: 6’ 2”

6’ 2” Alma mater: University of Notre Dame

University of Notre Dame Father: Clifford Montana

Clifford Montana Mother: Theresa Marie Bavuso Montana

Theresa Marie Bavuso Montana Siblings: None

None Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Instagram: joemontana

joemontana Twitter: @JoeMontana

How old is Joe Montana?

Former NFL player Joe Montana speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Joe was born on June 11, 1956. The former NFL player is 65 years old as of 2021. Joe Montana parents’ names are Clifford Montana and Theresa Marie Bavuso Montana.

Joe Montana's education

The legend started his education at Waverly Elementary School during his early years. He then joined Ringgold High School and Finleyville Junior High for his secondary education. While at Ringgold High School, he was actively involved in sports.

In 1974, he joined the University of Notre Dame after accepting a scholarship offer. While at the university, he majored in Business administration and marketing. He led his football team and they won several championships.

Career

After graduating from Notre Dame, he was chosen to the National Football League by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for all 16 games during that year. In 1981, he led the Dallas Cowboys in winning the NFL conference championship game.

Joe Montana discusses "Breakaway from Heart Disease" with the Build Series at Build Studio on April 10, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

In the same year, he led his team in winning the Super Bowl XVI game against Cincinnati Bengals. In 1984, he led his team to win against the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears, and the Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

In 1987, he achieved a significant milestone and set the National Football League record by completing 3054 years without an incomplete pass. Since then, they won other matches against teams such as Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, among many others, before retiring from the game in 1995.

Achievements and awards

The retired football player has received several awards during his career. Here is a list of his awards;

Ѕuреr Воwl Моѕt Vаluаblе Рlауеr Аwаrd , аnd wаѕ the fіrѕt рlауеr tо wіn thіѕ tіtlе thrее tіmеѕ.

, аnd wаѕ the fіrѕt рlауеr tо wіn thіѕ tіtlе thrее tіmеѕ. Не wаѕ аwаrdеd thе tіtlе UР NFС Рlауеr оf thе уеаr in 1981.

Hе wоn thе twо аwаrdѕ nаmеd АР NFL Соmеbасk Рlауеr оf thе уеаr аnd А Р NFL Оffеnѕіvе Рlауеr оf thе уеаr in 1986.

аnd А in 1986. NFL mоѕt vаluаblе рlауеr bу thе аѕѕосіаtеd рrеѕѕ іn 1990.

bу thе аѕѕосіаtеd рrеѕѕ іn 1990. Ѕроrtѕmаn оf thе уеаr bу thе ѕроrtѕ іlluѕtrаtеd mаgаzіnе.

bу thе ѕроrtѕ іlluѕtrаtеd mаgаzіnе. He was featured іn thе lіѕt оf ‘Fооtbаll’ѕ 100 grеаtеѕt рlауеrѕ оf thе ѕроrtіng nеwѕ dесlаrеd іn 1999.

оf thе ѕроrtіng nеwѕ dесlаrеd іn 1999. Моntаnа аlѕо hоldѕ thе роѕіtіоn іn thе 25th grеаtеѕt аthlеtе оf thе 20th сеnturу bу ЕЅРN.

Is Joe Montana married?

He has been married to his wife Jennifer Montana, a former actress and model, since 1985. He was previously married to his hometown sweetheart, Cass Castillo, from 1981 to 1984 before the two separated, and Kim Moses from 1974 to 1977.

Joe and Jennifer Montana discuss "Breakaway from Heart Disease" with the Build Series at Build Studio on April 10, 2018 in New York City. Photo:Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Joe and Jennifer met during a Schick commercial that the two were working on. They have been married for 36 years now. Joe Montana's children with his wife are Nate Montana, Nick Montana, Elizabeth Montana, and Alexandra Montana.

How many years did Joe Montana play in the NFL?

Joe Montana stats' are incredible. The former quarterback in the National Football League played for 16 seasons before bowing down. Joe Montana holds a SuperBowl record of 122 passes from 4 games without an interception.

Joe Montana's super bowl rings are four in total. During his illustrious career, he directed his teams to several wins.

When did Joe Montana retire?

The legend retired in 1995 from National Football League, which was a personal choice. He pointed out that his decision was not a result of emotion that one highly thought-of. He is quoted saying;

I wouldn't be in a position physically that I could handle all the things I want to do after my career is over. There's a great possibility of that happening in this game.

People's concern about me getting injured had nothing to do with it. It would be more or less my own concern about I'm getting older, and my kids are getting older, and I have a long life ahead of me with them. I would still like to be able to run around. Every year there is a tragic accident. Some people have been fortunate enough to come back from some of the more devastating ones. And some people haven't. And that's one position I really didn't want to find myself in with my family.

Joe Montana is undoubtedly a legend when it comes to football. He is truly loved and respected by sports enthusiasts.

